After state championship loss last season, Miners begin new era

Last year’s loss in the state championship game to Corner Canyon still stings for Park City High School boys lacrosse captains Keller Hopkins and Chase Beyer. The Miners led 7-6 against the undefeated Chargers at halftime, only for Corner Canyon to outscore them 14-6 in the second half. As the start of a new season approaches, it still serves as motivation for the Miners who are returning from last year’s squad.

“It’s super motivating, the guys that were on that team last year know how it feels, and we hated it,” Hopkins said. “We never want to feel that kind of thing again, so we’re going to do all that we can to not feel that again and also get the younger guys up.”

But this year will be far different from last year. For one, Park City won’t have to worry about powerhouse Corner Canyon in the postseason, as the UHSAA is using the classification alignments used in other sports instead of sorting teams into three divisions by RPI at the end of the season for the state tournaments like last year. For another, there are plenty of new faces for the Miners this year.

“We lost 11 seniors, then we had four kids that moved out of state, all of whom played a significant role as underclassmen,” Park City coach Michael Persky said. “We’re young and we’ve got a lot of kids who have been waiting a long time to step up and be starters.”

Park City’s youth will face a baptism by fire in the Miners’ first two games of the season. Park City opens with a home game on Tuesday against Lone Peak, which the Miners needed overtime to beat in the state playoffs last season, before going on the road to Draper for a rematch against Corner Canyon on Friday.

The Miners will face plenty of tough opponents outside of their region, as their schedule includes six games against teams that finished last year in the top 16 in RPI. New Region 6 opponents Olympus, Brighton and Skyline also finished in the top 16.

“If you look at our schedule, we’re actually playing nine of the top 10 teams, so our region’s tough and then we play some of the toughest teams out of region as well,” Persky said. “We’re just looking for the very best competition we can find.”

Beyer is Park City’s top returning scorer from last year’s 17-3 squad that scored 18.1 goals per game. The junior was tied for second on the team in goals with 52. He was also the team’s best playmaker, as he ended the season with a team-high 36 assists. Between Beyer’s offensive skills and Hopkins’ experience on defense, the Miners have some talent to build around.

“Obviously, the older guys are going to have … just kind of some more roles that they need to play,” Beyer said. “I think that just comes with age, too. I wouldn’t see it as pressure, I just see it as helping the younger guys and just trying to make our team the best possible team we can be.”

Both Hopkins and Beyer said that the team’s biggest strengths were its intangibles, with Hopkins praising the team’s attitude and Beyer lauding its chemistry. It may take some time for Park City’s new-look roster to gel, but there’s a real sense of excitement among the coaches and players. For them, Tuesday can’t come fast enough.

“Everyone’s attitude and everyone’s will to come out here and have fun and compete and get better every day, I think that’s what sets us apart from other teams and other teams that I’ve been a part of,” Beyer said.