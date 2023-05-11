 Ain’t that good news | ParkRecord.com
Ain’t that good news

Eva Kimche, left, celebrates with Miners girls lacrosse teammate Phebe Marsland after Kimche, the Miners’ starting netminder, went on the attack and scored in the second half of the match Wednesday evening at home at Dozier Field against the Highland Rams. The Miners won 22-3. That puts the them in second place in Region 5A, with one game left in the regular season, on Friday, against the winless East Leopards.
David Jackson/Park Record

Sports

Eva Kimche, left, celebrates with Miners girls lacrosse teammate Phebe Marsland after Kimche, the Miners’ starting netminder, went on the attack and scored in the second half of the match Wednesday evening.

