Alf Engen Ski Museum honors Hometown Heroes

Exactly a year ago on Wednesday, Mike and Tami Dawson were up until the early hours of the morning watching their son Casey, a speedskater, win a bronze medal in the team pursuit event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

A year later, they were in attendance for the Alf Engen Ski Museum’s unveiling of its new, updated Hometown Heroes exhibit, showcasing six Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The equipment and keepsakes of Park City athletes Dawson, Colby Stevenson (freeskiing) and Danelle Umstead (para alpine skiing) as well as aerials skiers Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld – who all moved from across the country to live and train in Park City before winning a gold medal in mixed team aerials – are on display. Videos of the athletes competing in Beijing play next to the displays.

“Having this exhibit and featuring athletes that have trained right out our back door, it’s the culmination of everything we’re all working toward: to preserve history and highlight our ski pioneers, but then also look toward the future of our youth that are training out that side and becoming Olympians,” said Connie Nelson, the museum’s executive director.

With the support of the athletes and their families, the museum worked to obtain the materials on display, even while the athletes are traveling around the world to train and compete.

“We have their uniforms, we try to get the lanyards,” Nelson said. “It tells the story of their particular sport and what was unique for them at that Olympics. It was a process to get it, but we ask moms and dads and had people help us get all of it.”

Tami Dawson used to take her son to the museum all the time since their family would spend a lot of time at the Utah Olympic Park with Casey’s brothers. Now, the museum’s visitors can see what his journey was like.

“To see it commemorated, it’s an honor, frankly, because it shows what he achieved, which we felt was a big achievement for him and which he felt was a big achievement for him to be able to win a medal,” Mike Dawson said. “To see the recognition in the museum kind of shows a validation beyond our own little circle. Because you’re always proud of your son, and as a parent, you always hope that they’ll accomplish something. To see it now on display, it shows you he’s being recognized beyond what Mom and Dad think is cool.”

Umstead was previously featured in the exhibit, and she was a flagbearer for the U.S. during the opening ceremony. She competes with her husband, Rob, who is her guide during competition. Rob Umstead recalled a time when they were recognized by someone during a training trip at Mount Hood.

“Kid got on the lift with us, and he said, ‘Hey, are you guys in the museum in Park City?’” Rob Umstead said with a laugh. “He had stopped here on his way out to Mount Hood with his family and remembered us. That was cool.”

He also mentioned the rising interest in the Paralympic Games in recent years. His wife’s display at the museum is treated the same as that of the Olympians.

“It shows the hard work and dedication that all the Paralympians put in just as much as able-bodied athletes,” he said. “It seems like since we’ve been involved in the Paralympics, the recognition has gone up every year in the mainstream media.”

Colby Stevenson took home a silver medal in big air in Beijing and grew up in Park City. Bobby Stevenson, Colby’s father, was in attendance on Wednesday.

“What an honor for Colby and all the families to be able to see their kid in a museum where half a million people are going to walk through, take a look at it and stuff and understand to some degree what these athletes went through to get to where they are,” Bobby Stevenson said. “It’s really exciting. I can’t wait to bring friends as they come to town.”

Athletes like Colby Stevenson and Casey Dawson grew up competing in their respective sports in Park City. As athletes turn their attention toward 2026 and possibly another Games coming to town in 2030 or 2034, Nelson hopes the Hometown Heroes exhibit can continue to serve as inspiration for the next generation of Park City Olympians.

“That’s another reason we put this exhibit up – to honor these athletes but also encourage kids who are up and coming who are out training right now,” Nelson said. “They see that, ‘Oh, we can achieve this, we can aspire to this.’”