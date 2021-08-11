Alford twins ready to push Miners into 5A competition

Max Alford runs through an agility drill during practice at Dozier Field Monday afternoon. Alford ran for more than 1,000 yards last season.

Aug. 13 has been circled on the calendars of Park City High School’s football team for months now. The dawn of a new season brings endless possibilities, and the added wrinkle of moving to a new region has the Miners eager to prove they remain a squad to be reckoned with.

But it’s one day before Park City’s season opener that is of more importance to twins Max and Sam Alford. Aug. 12 will be the eighth anniversary of their father’s death. Aaron Alford, who was the former defensive backs coach at the University of Utah and Park City High School’s athletic director and assistant football coach, died of a heart attack at the age of 39 in 2013.

Max and Sam were just 9 years old at the time. Now set to begin their senior season together, they have continued to learn more about their dad and hope to carry on his legacy.

“We were at a young age when he died, but he’s influenced the people we have become today, along with all of our families and family friends that have shaped us,” Sam said. “But playing the game of football, especially in the recruiting process, we got to learn so much more about him that we never got to find out.”

As Park City prepares for its first season in Class 5A, Max, who plays running back and linebacker, and Sam, who plays wide receiver and safety, hope to be significant contributors on a Miners squad that has ambitions to make a deep run in the state playoffs.

Brotherly love

Football has always played a large role in the Alford family. Along with Aaron’s role with the Utes, Max and Sam’s uncle Tony coaches running backs at Ohio State, and older brother Eli plays for Montana.

Max always had the mindset of a football player. The brothers originally started off playing soccer but quickly moved over to flag football after Max was overly aggressive and physical on defense.

The two have always played on the same team, which has made it easy to develop what Sam called “twin telepathy.” It’s not uncommon to watch Max score on a play where Sam blocked a defender on the outside, though the two will playfully argue about whose play was more important.

“He’s like, ‘You only scored because of that block I made,’” Max said.

“It’s that little punch, you know, you got to let him know you were there,” Sam responded. “There’s other plays where he’s full speed down the field, and you don’t really need to go full speed with him, but I’ll go sprint up with him just to score with him, you know, be in the shot at least.”

“He just wants pictures,” Max quipped.

The two are inseparable but still have the competitive edge that a brotherly rivalry will bring. They’ll admit that their constant one-upmanship has turned them into better athletes, even if some might see it as them bickering and fighting.

“People are like, ‘Why are you guys always fighting?” Sam said. “But you know, it’s like, he just knows how to annoy you, but you know if anything came to it, you would die for him. It’s just the love out of your heart.”

Sam Alford runs a drill during practice on Dozier Field Monday afternoon ahead of Park City’s season opener on Friday.

Keeping Dad’s legacy alive

Over the years, the Alford twins have seen glimpses of the impact their dad made on the world, especially in football circles.

Sometimes, it’s local, like when they recently met with Brandon Matich, the head football coach at East High, and learned that Matich keeps two voicemails from Aaron because the two were close.

Sometimes, it’s players who met Aaron while playing at Utah, like when Max met NFL linebacker and former Ute Nate Orchard during a workout and he had nothing but praise for Max’s father.

Sometimes, it comes from coaches at camps who take one look at a list of players and recognize the last name.

“You’d be shocked to know the people who have come up to me and still be like, ‘Yeah, I knew your dad, and he was a great dude,’” Max said. “People he didn’t even know he’d say hi to in the street, and then they’d be like, ‘Yeah, your dad said hi to me a couple years back.’ So it’s kind of cool to know that people are still talking about him.”

Miners coach Josh Montzingo only knew Aaron for a short period of time from when Aaron was hired as the school’s athletic director and assistant football coach, but even a summer was long enough for him to have an effect on Montzingo.

“Just an incredible guy, you talk about community, that’s somebody who’s community first and was giving back to everybody and coached at college and brought a lot of experience and would have been just a valuable commodity but also left a wonderful legacy,” Montzingo said. “Just everybody kind of rallied around that and rallied around the boys. He definitely kind of made everyone understand that football’s something that can be special in Park City. We went from kind of being a ski town – that’s one of the steps involved, there are many – but going from a ski town to a football town, and I think that’s one of the little stepping stones right there.”

The two have also come to understand more about how their dad’s job with the Utes worked through the recruitment process. Max is currently committed to Utah State, while Sam is committed to Montana. They now understand why their dad worked long hours when they were young, have seen how Aaron built relationships with local coaches and have witnessed the effect that he’s had on former players.

“Going through the recruitment process, we got to hear new stories and new facts and get a little more insight of what our dad really did because when he passed at a young age we were still young,” Sam said. “But now being almost 18, we get to really just learn more, and it’s awesome.”

One more ride

The Alford brothers have high expectations for their senior year together, despite the move from Class 4A to Class 5A. It’s also their last opportunity to play together before they pave their own separate paths in college. But they have all the confidence in the world, and they fully believe that Park City will immediately make a statement in their new classification.

“We’re going to go shock the state, and the goal is to go win that state championship one last time for our coach, even in 5A,” Sam said. “There’s no excuse that we can’t win in 5A because I know the players we have and I know the bonds we have. It’s going to overtake most of 5A.”

Park City is the odd team out in Region 6, as the other six teams are in the Salt Lake City area. The Miners will be the team from a small ski town squaring off against teams from the lights of the big city.

Montzingo believes that they’ll be major contributors for the Miners this season, touting their experience, physicality and athleticism.

“We’ve been lucky to have a few pairs of brothers, a few twins that have come through, this is one of the next sets to come through, and it’s always fun to have them,” Montzingo said. “Completely different characters, different personalities, but each brings a lot to the table just as far as talent and discipline and leadership and work ethic and absolute just God-given skill. Love having them, they’re super fun.”

At the same time, the Alford twins want to continue to honor their father by playing the best football they can and cap off their high school football careers on the highest of high notes.

“He’d be proud of us,” Sam said. “He’s the reason we’re the men we are today, and I play and I do what I do to try to make him proud no matter what.

“I don’t like to remember him as sad, I like to be happy when we bring him up because he lived a great life and was just a ball of happiness. He brought everyone joy, so I like to be happy about how he affected people and how he still influences my life today and how I want to be more like him every day I live.”