Alli Macuga wraps up standout rookie season with junior worlds medals

Dual moguls events at the junior world championships have been very kind to 19-year-old Park City moguls skier Alli Macuga.

Macuga brought home three medals from last year’s junior world championships, including a bronze medal in dual moguls and a gold medal in a mixed dual moguls team event. This year, not only did she win another gold medal in the mixed dual moguls team event, she finished first in dual moguls. A successful outing at the junior world championships in late March capped off a successful season where she earned her first World Cup start, topped the Nor-Am Cup standings and won Rookie of the Year honors, among other accomplishments.

“Junior worlds was a super fun experience,” Macuga said. “It was my second time doing it because I did it the year prior, and this year, lots more kids there, which made the experience, if anything, more fun. And I had a super fun crew with the U.S. team. It was a super fun experience once again.”

Macuga made her World Cup debut on Dec. 3 in Ruka, Finland, where she finished in 12th place. In total, she made 11 World Cup starts this season and finished in the top 16 in all but one of them. Her two best World Cup results of the season came on the final weekend of the circuit in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she placed just off the podium in fourth place in dual moguls and ninth in moguls.

“I learned the ropes from all the other people competing at World Cup,” Macuga said. “It’s definitely a different kind of level of competition, but I was glad I could really show and prove I belong there with everyone else. But it was a super fun experience, very fun to meet all my idols that I’ve been dreaming of skiing with. And now, to be able to compete with them and travel across the world with them is really special.”

Macuga’s performance on the World Cup circuit was enough for 13th place in the overall standings. It was also enough for her to win Rookie of the Year honors.

“That was a big one for me,” she said. “When I first started my first World Cups this year I didn’t consider that as something – it’s always been a goal, but I didn’t really expect it as much. And then as the year went, doing more World Cups, I saw how realistic it could be. And then when I achieved it, it was such an accomplishment to get, and to move forward from that gives me a lot of confidence.”

“I’ve known about it because I heard about other athletes getting it before and thought it was super cool to get recognized for that,” she added. “So then, to be able to be the one female athlete that got it this year was really cool and really special for me. And I think just moving forward from that, yeah, it gives me a huge confidence boost.”

The Parkite’s first year competing on the World Cup circuit also included competing at home at Deer Valley Resort. Macuga made it through the qualification rounds of the moguls and dual moguls events, and her family had the opportunity to watch her compete under the lights.

“To be able to ski under the lights with all my friends and family coming to watch and everyone else who came to watch was such a surreal experience,” she said. “Definitely something I’m excited for to do again in the next hopefully many years. But definitely something I’ll be remembering for a long time, just the feeling of being at the top of the course and hearing the crowd.”

Alli Macuga navigates her way down Champion during February’s World Cup stop at Deer Valley Resort.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Macuga also excelled on the Nor-Am Cup this year, which is described on U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s website as “considered a stepping stone to the World Cup circuit.” Macuga topped the Nor-Am Cup leaderboard by either winning or finishing second in all but one of her starts on that circuit. Winning the Nor-Am Cup was Macuga’s biggest goal, and her reward was future World Cup starts.

“So, that was something that I really wanted to achieve, and once I did, it really felt like all the work I had put into this season really paid off,” Macuga said.

Between the World and Nor-Am Cups and the junior world championships, it has been a busy season on the bumps for Macuga. It was undoubtedly a successful year, but she’s looking forward to not being on her skis.

“It was a lot, it was something I knew,” Macuga said. “As the season started, I knew I was going to have to really push to my limits to do some long stretches of competitions that I had never really experienced before and a lot of traveling. Some of it was definitely hard – some grueling parts – but to work past it and still get the results I wanted, I was very proud of myself for all that. It was hard, but definitely a great season.”