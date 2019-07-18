Annual Bike and Hike Fundraiser returns to Park City on Saturday, July 20

Come Saturday, the Good News Jail and Prison Ministry will return to Park City for its 12th annual Bike and Hike Fundraiser.

Beginning at 9 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, all participants will be able to bike or hike on a variety of courses. Some courses are meant to be more difficult for the more experienced riders and hikers while other courses allow for a more family-friendly experience.

“My understanding is that from 12 years ago, someone said we should just do a bike ride,” Nicholas Higgins, Chaplain for Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, said. “It started out as a just a few people going out for a bike ride and having a BBQ, and they wanted to donate to our cause. Now it’s really grown into something where we’ve found sponsors and more people are involved.”

Once completed, all participants are welcome to feast on a BBQ brisket lunch, where there will be activities for kids as well as an opportunity drawing. Drawing tickets will be given away upon completion, and participants can always purchase more for any of the prizes.

“With people doing this on a Saturday, we really wanted to turn it into a family-friendly event,” Higgins said. “Park City is so beautiful so any excuse for us to get up there and have people come with us, we are going to take advantage of that and it just so happens to be a success when we hold it up there.”

The initial fundraiser started because Good News Jail and Prison Ministry doesn’t receive any funding from the government. So, two times a year, they started to do a banquet and bike ride to help promote their mission while also receiving funds to continue their work throughout the jail system in Salt Lake City.

There are expected to be 40-70 riders participating in the event. Riders will be able to chose from three different courses; two of which will be longer than the third giving people the opportunity to get a true workout in on their ride.

The hike is a 5K, taking place on flat surfaces that is perfect for a family to come out and be together. Registration for all events begins at 9 a.m. while the activities themselves will get underway at 10 a.m.

“This year we’ve really tried to get a little bit of something for everyone,” Higgins said. “Two of the bike courses are for more experienced riders who want to get after, hence why we will have a staggered start, while the other bike course and hiking is for people who just want to come out and enjoy the sun and people around them.”

The mission behind Good News Jail and Prison Ministry is to “provide for the spiritual pillar of the inmates’ health,” according to Higgins. The fundraiser is vital to the organization’s efforts in reaching out to various jails and prisons in the Salt Lake City area, while having a direct connection with Park City at the same time.

“We want more people in Park City to know what we are about and what we are doing because the truth of the matter is that this will affect Park City,” Higgins said. “People from Park City will be in the Salt Lake City prison so this gives them and their families another resource for help should something happen.”