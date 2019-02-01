Basin Rec clips into winter with Silver Ski Extravaganza

On Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, Basin Recreation is hosting its annual Silver Ski and Winter Sports Extravaganza at Willow Creek Park, where attendees will be able to sample fat bikes and snowshoeing as a way to explore Basin Rec's trails in winter.

The event is about showcasing the trails Basin Recreation maintains, and helping people find ways to get out, even when it's snowy.

"It's basically to show the community the different trails and give information about Nordic skiing and winter sports (including) all of the trails and all the facilities that are out there, for free or for a fee," said Angie Greenburg, recreation coordinator at Basin Rec. "(It's about) Just showing people there's a lot to do in the wintertime."

White Pine Touring and Storm Cycles will bring a several fat tire bikes for demonstrations, available for 30-minute rides. Park City Coffee Roasters will be there, as will The Chicks Company, a Park City merchandising and coffee company.

Greenburg said Willow Creek will be groomed for fat bike riding, and will have classic lanes and freestyle tracks for Nordic skiing. There will also be a learner's area for people trying out cross-country skiing for the first time, though the available demo skis from Basin Recreation have all been reserved.

"We will have around 5 kilometers for Nordic skiing, and a lesson area so kids can learn, too," Greenburg said. "Bring your equipment and come play."

Greenburg anticipates an attendance of around 100 people to come to the park of Old Ranch Road.

The event is free to attend. For more information go to basinrecreation.org.