Beyer twins prepared for final high-school season together

During last year’s game against Murray, quarterback Chase Beyer and the Miners were looking to put the Spartans away early.

The Miners were up 15-0 already and had the ball in the red zone once again. Beyer, lined up in the pistol formation, received the snap, faked a handoff and darted to his right. He spotted a teammate near the Murray 15-yard-line wearing a No. 8 jersey that he was all too familiar with: his brother, Brayden.

The two usually aren’t in this position. Normally, Brayden Beyer is on the other side of this scenario, playing linebacker and trying to defend his brother in practice.

But now, Chase Beyer plants a foot as he throws a pass on the run toward the right sideline, where the ball hits his brother in the hands. Brayden Beyer catches it in stride and turns downfield. He gets sandwiched between a pair of Murray defenders, but not before he crosses the goal line for a Park City touchdown.

It’s one of two touchdown passes Chase Beyer will throw that night, and Brayden Beyer will end up with a team-high 11 total tackles and an interception. Park City’s defense came up with two more interceptions – both of which were returned for touchdowns – and the Miners rolled to a 46-6 win.

The Beyers are heading into their senior year this season with one more opportunity to represent Park City together on the gridiron. The Miners hope that Chase Beyer’s arm, Brayden Beyer’s physicality and their combined athleticism can help the program take the next step in 2022.

“We’ve done everything together,” Chase Beyer said. “We’ve been by each other’s side the whole time. Pretty much straight out of the womb, we’ve been competing and fighting and loving each other.”

Last year, the two had the opportunity to play with other sets of twins at Park City High School. They were teammates with then-seniors Max and Sam Alford on the football team and then won a state title on a boys lacrosse team that featured another pair of then-seniors in John and Jude Trahan. Those experiences have helped show them what is expected of them this year.

“They’re a couple of our better players,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “Brayden is going to be one of our rocks on defense for sure. … Chase is in there battling it out at that quarterback spot again. He’s doing a great job again, and I know he’s going to give us everything he’s got every week.”

There are plenty of dual-sport athletes on Park City’s football team this year, including a few of their lacrosse teammates. Park City’s boys 4×100 relay team took first place at the state track meet and was comprised entirely of runners who also play football in Matthew DeMarco, Will McCurdy, Miles Preston and Carson Baynes. But there’s something different about being part of a team that wins a state championship.

“I’m hoping they’re bringing that championship mentality,” Montzingo said. “They know what it takes to get and climb that ladder and reach all the way to the top. And I’m hoping they can bring that to our guys.”

Chase Beyer played a pivotal role in bringing home the latest addition to the school’s trophy case, too. He missed a large chunk of the season due to injury but finished as the team’s leader in points per game. In the state championship game, he scored a team-high five goals, including the game-tying tally with under a minute to go, and added an assist to lead the Miners to victory.

There’s plenty of crossover between the two sports for him as well. Mentally, he surveys the lacrosse field looking for an open teammate or shot, much like he does as a quarterback. Physically, if nobody’s open, his pure athleticism means he’s more than comfortable tucking the ball and running with it if nobody’s open. His lacrosse background allows him to juke past and beat opponents in the open field just like he would if he had a stick in his hand.

“It’s definitely a different game, and reading defenses is a lot different in football than it is in lacrosse, but you kind of get a feel for it,” he said. “Keeping your head up, trying to read the field and the jukes is kind of a crossover for me.”

Chase Beyer fires a pass to Carson Tabaracci during the Miners’ 41-6 win over Highland last season.

Park Record file photo

For Brayden Beyer, the crossover is much more blatant. His lacrosse highlight reel is full of football-esque hits as he tries to win the ball back for the Miners defensively. That approach worked for him, as he finished tied for second on the team in ground balls.

“It’s all football instincts,” he said. “I was just playing football out there, really.”

But on the gridiron, Park City will lean on his football instincts. Brayden Beyer finished last season second on the team in total tackles (111), tied for second in sacks (three) and third in tackles for loss (seven). The Miners hope he’ll help fill the void left by the graduation of Stone Combs, who led the team in total tackles last season. Based on Brayden Beyer’s play last year, Montzingo is confident that he can.

“Brayden and (Combs) were just kind of 1A, 1B, they were so close to each other,” Montzingo said. “Brayden’s maybe a little more explosive in space a little bit and can also tackle, and he’s ferocious in his hitting. So, I think you’re going to see him kind of slide in and take up some of that slack and increase his tackle total because I think sometimes Stone got to them before he could get to them.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Chase Beyer heads into the season with two years of experience playing quarterback at the varsity level after taking over in the middle of his sophomore year. That kind of experience isn’t all that common, and he feels like this is the most prepared he’s been for the season. For all of Chase Beyer’s physical gifts, Montzingo raved about his mental process and intangibles.

“He has that quiet leadership out there, he kind of calms everything,” Montzingo said. “He can see what’s going on. He can be an extension of the coach on the field at times.

“He puts in a lot of time off the field to be mentally prepared as well and then having experience. I think experience is, right now, what’s going to be his biggest asset because he’s played since he was a sophomore.”

Between the two Beyers, Montzingo believes that Park City is not only blessed to have them as athletes, but as people.

“They’re always taking care of their bodies, they’re always prepared, they come in with great energy (and) enthusiasm, they love their teammates,” he said. “That’s what tells me that they’re something special. Because we have a lot of guys that can be great athletes, but when you don’t do those other things, you’re not the whole package, you’re just a great athlete.”

While the Beyers don’t have on-field moments like that touchdown pass against Murray very often, they still have moments where they can help each other. If one brother makes a play against the other in practice, the other one is definitely going to hear about it.

“He’ll let me know, no doubt, and I’ll let him know, too,” Chase Beyer said. “We have a great competitive nature between me and Brayden, but honestly, our whole team as well. We’re getting out there, we’re going hard, we’re letting each other know if we’re making good plays on each other and keeping each other accountable.”

It’s not only the last year the Beyers can play together in high school, but it’s also their final opportunity to play with teammates they’ve grown up together with. Preston and Baynes have known the brothers for years, and Preston recalled how they once built their own uprights, kicked field goals and played all sorts of games together as kids.

“Me and Brayden communicating on the defense is really fun, it reminds me of when we were younger,” Preston said. “And then catching passes from Chase in practice is just a little nostalgic because of backyard football, and we’d be playing with all of our buddies and stuff.”

“We’ve done just about every sport together: lacrosse, basketball, football,” Baynes added. “They’re one of my best friends, and it’s been awesome growing up with them and playing high-school football with them.”

The Miners return a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball, and there’s plenty of chemistry between Brayden Beyer and teammates like Preston and Baynes after years of playing together.

“Since we’ve been playing so long, we all connect so well,” Brayden Beyer said. “Everyone kind of (feeds) off each other to get the job done. So, it’s great chemistry that we’ve built over the years, and, yeah, it’s just been great.”

Park City’s football team will look a little different this year after a few key departures from 2021’s squad. But the bond between Chase and Brayden Beyer and what they bring to the table should serve as a foundation for what Park City hopes to accomplish this year.