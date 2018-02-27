Black Diamond gymnasts show support for teammate with bone cancer
February 27, 2018
The Winter Classic gymnastics meet filled the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse from Thursday to Saturday.
According to Katy Heddens, owner of Black Diamond Gymnastics, which hosted the event, more than 1,000 athletes participated, representing 30 different teams, which she deemed "a huge success."
Park City's Black Diamond team earned more than 30 first-place finishes in all.
The team also showed its support for a teammate who was recently diagnosed with bone cancer by providing yellow ribbons for the athletes and spectators to wear.
Heddens said nearly every spectator donned the yellow ribbon, and athletes performed dances and sent video messages to their teammate.
"I'm always in awe of the amazing talent demonstrated by these young ladies," Heddens said. "I cannot say it was a surprise, but my favorite memory of the weekend was the overwhelming support for (her). Kids helping kids is a powerful thing. Every one of the participating athletes not only performed skills and combinations that defied gravity with artistry and poise, but they showed us all what we at Black Diamond believe is most important — the development of good character, team work and life skills."
