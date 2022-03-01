Braves come up short in pursuit of state title repeat

Finishing fourth a year after winning the state championship may seem like a disappointment at first, but North Summit High School girls basketball coach Jerre Holmes is thrilled with how the season turned out.

The Braves lost six seniors from last year’s squad, and then senior Marci Richins, the team’s leading scorer, injured her elbow midseason and was done for the year. A young, shorthanded North Summit team faced a hefty challenge to repeat as state champions. Its bid ended in the Class 2A state semifinals Saturday with a 43-41 loss to South Sevier, but the Braves are looking to the future.

“A month ago, if someone said, ‘Hey, would you be happy with being in the final four?’ I would have said yes,” Holmes said. “Then we get down there and win our first game and now we’re in the final four. And then you get greedy, you think that we can beat South Sevier and get to the championship and then anything can happen.

“I’m very pleased with our kids and their development, and we still have a long way to go, but that’s what happens when you have a young team.”

Against South Sevier, almost all of North Summit’s scoring came from freshmen and sophomores, led by freshman guard Hartlynn Richins, who scored 15 points in the loss. In a 58-48 win over Draper APA in the quarterfinals, Richins, fellow freshman Hayzlyn Murdock and sophomore Chezlie Langston combined for 47 points.

North Summit didn’t get off to a fast start against South Sevier, scoring just four points in the first quarter and trailing 21-12 at halftime. A furious fourth-quarter rally where the Braves outscored South Sevier 14-8 wasn’t enough to push them past the Rams.

“South Sevier came out and played some scrappy defense and just kept us off balance a little bit,” Holmes said. “It was a disappointment, but our girls just never quit. They fought as hard as they could.”

The Braves struggled from the charity stripe in the loss, making just 16 of their 31 attempts. Holmes noted that learning how to finish off close games will come with more experience.

“Those are the little things that get you,” he said. “It comes with experience, and we’ll have everybody next year, except for Savannah Richins, who was our only senior starter after Marci went out.”

North Summit fell 54-43 to Millard in the third-place game to end its season. The Braves finished 16-9 with a 7-1 record in region play. While they’ll miss the leadership and play of Marci and Savannah Richins next year, the Braves will have plenty of young talent to contend for the state championship again.

“We’ve got a lot of girls who I think are hungry to get better,” Holmes said. “I think the door’s wide open for us to have a really good season next year, so yeah, we’re excited.”