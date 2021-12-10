Brighton snaps Park City’s 5-game winning streak

Morgan Carter fires a shot during a game against Herriman earlier in the season. Park City lost to Brighton 2-1 on Wednesday night. I Park Record file photo



Park City hockey coach Jack Skille knew that his team was facing an uphill battle heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against Brighton on the road. The Miners were missing five players, meaning they would be playing with a shortened bench. Still, they came into the game with high hopes of extending their winning streak to six games in their last game until January.

Instead, they left Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center with a few learning lessons and some “humble pie” after a 2-1 loss.

“They felt that they dropped a game, and I certainly feel our group was humbled in a big way,” Skille said. “That was a big slice of humble pie for our team, and that’s never a bad thing.”

It was the first defeat for Park City since a 2-1 loss to UCI-North on Oct. 18. During their five-game winning streak, the Miners had outscored their opponents 19-4, including a 3-1 win over Brighton on Nov. 3. Now, the Miners will have plenty of time to digest the loss and refocus for when play resumes on Jan. 5 at home against South County.

“I love the fact that we had a really good learning lesson there before the break,” Skille said. “We strung a few poor practices together. Our group was going through the motions a little bit in practice. And sometimes when you have a (five-game) win streak or whatever it was, if you don’t have the maturity in the group, you can get a little bit complacent, a little bit too confident. So that was a really good correction for our group.”

At first, Park City wasn’t feeling the impact of the team’s missing players, as the Miners outshot Brighton 11-4 in the first period. None of Park City’s offensive pressure turned into goals, however. Neither team found the back of the net until a flurry of goals early in the third period.

First, a Park City turnover in front of its own net turned into a quality chance for Brighton. While goaltender Colten McIntyre made the initial save, the rebound found a Brighton stick, and the Bengals passed it to an open player right in front of the net for an easy goal.

The Miners responded moments later, as a successful exit out of their defensive zone created a two-on-one opportunity. Jake Carter fed the puck to Rigan McIntosh, whose shot squeezed through the goaltender’s pads and in to tie the game.

However, a shot from the blueline for Brighton found a deflection in front of the net to give the lead back to the Bengals immediately after the Miners’ first goal. Park City failed to find an equalizer, and Brighton skated away with the 2-1 win.

Skille saw it as a game of missed opportunities. The Miners ended up outshooting the Bengals but couldn’t make the most of the chances they created.

“Sometimes, some games, you’re just not going to find the back of the net, so the last thing I want is our group to lack confidence or implode in any way,” Skille said. “We just got to know that we had those chances. In the last half of the game, we started getting away from our gameplan, maybe getting a little frustrated and trying to go into individual effort. So we’re just going to take it with a grain of salt and say, ‘Hey, we were down five players, and that’s no excuse, but we have to play a full game all together no matter who we’re playing every single night.’”