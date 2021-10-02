Brighton snaps Park City’s winning streak on senior night

Senior Sam Alford stood in front of his teammates after the Park City football team dropped its senior night matchup with Brighton 27-24.

The seniors had just played what was likely their last game at Dozier Field, and it was a gut punch of a loss, the Miners’ third one-possession defeat of the season. Alford passionately motivated his teammates, reminding them that they still have plenty to play for with next week’s game against Olympus and the upcoming state playoffs.

“We just made too many mistakes as once again, Park City beats Park City,” Alford said. “I know we’re the best team out there, I put faith in every one of my brothers, I trust them, I love them, do anything for them. So, we just need to come out next week with a chip on our shoulder ready to hunt and kill.”

The loss to Brighton (6-2, 4-1) was the Miners’ first in region play following an 0-3 start to the season. Park City (4-4, 4-1) nearly dug itself out of a 10-point hole, but a late field goal put the Bengals on top. The fact that it was also senior night made the loss sting even more.

“It’s always a tough way to go out, you always want to win it,” Miners coach Josh Montzingo said. “We were trying so hard for those guys tonight, and they all put everything out there.”

Park City received the ball first to start the game, and the Miners immediately advanced down the field for a touchdown. Senior Carson Tabaracci capped off a 13-play drive by diving over a pile of humanity from a couple yards out for a 7-0 lead.

Brighton’s offense responded with a touchdown of its own. On fourth-and-5 from the Miners’ 34-yard line, Brighton quarterback Jack Johnson hit wide receiver Dante McMaster, who scored a touchdown after a one-handed grab.

Park City’s defense made a stop midway through the second quarter, but that’s where everything started to crumble for the Miners. Park City muffed the ensuing punt, giving Brighton the ball just seven yards away from the end zone. The Miners forced a field goal to trail 10-7.

On the first play of Park City’s next drive, quarterback Chase Beyer scrambled for 20 yards before getting hit and losing a fumble. Brighton scored on its first play for its second score in the span of three plays. The Miners brought themselves within three, at 17-14, when Tabaracci scored on a 20-yard run right before halftime.

Brighton came out of halftime and ran the ball down the Miners’ throats, as the tandem of Kace Gurr and Mitchell Dolato kept picking up first downs for the Bengals. Gurr ended the drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown to restore a 10-point lead.

Desperately needing a big play, Park City did what it has done all season and turned to Tabaracci. On the second play of the next drive, the senior hauled in a checkdown pass from Beyer and turned up field. He made a couple defenders miss, tiptoed down the sideline to stay inbounds and sprinted toward the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown.

The Miners’ defense came up with an interception on the next possession, and while Park City couldn’t punch it in for six, senior Stephen Shagen made a 44-yard field goal with a line drive that looked like it could have been good from 50 to tie the game at 24. Park City’s defense bent but didn’t break in response, limiting Brighton to a field goal with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Miners’ offense turned the ball over on downs without picking up a first down on the ensuing possession, allowing Brighton to run out the clock.

The loss stung for Alford and the Miners — but it didn’t diminish their confidence as they look ahead to the final game of the regular season and the playoffs after that.

“We’re going to go win that state championship,” Alford said. “I see it in everyone’s eyes, they’re not happy with this one, they know we could have won this game. So, going into next week and playoffs, nothing is guaranteed, so we’re going to go play (hard) every single play.”