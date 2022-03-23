Bronze medal worth the headaches for speedskater Casey Dawson

Park City speedskater Casey Dawson holds up his Olympic bronze medal. Dawson finished third in the team pursuit event in Beijing following a hectic journey to China.

David Jackson/Park Record

There’s not much to do when you’re on an airplane for 24 hours, but that was Park City speedskater Casey Dawson’s only choice if he was going to make it to Beijing last month in time to make it for the Olympics. He flew from Salt Lake City to Atlanta to Paris to Beijing and arrived with 12 hours to spare before competing in the 1,500-meter event.

“I just tried to get as much sleep as possible,” Dawson said. “I was lucky enough to get a business-class seat with a lay-down seat and everything, that was pretty cool. … (Delta) kind of made it up to me for being late to the Olympics.”

The 21-year-old Dawson captured headlines during the Olympics for his hectic trip across the world to make it to Beijing in time to compete after missing out on the 5,000-meter race earlier in the Games. He missed the charter flight to China with the rest of his teammates because he still needed negative COVID-19 tests after testing positive weeks before the Games. A month removed from the whole experience, it’s a lot easier for Dawson to have perspective on the ordeal compared to when it was happening.

“I had to get tested every single week and every single day, just endless testing,” Dawson said. “Just week after week, I just kept testing positive for COVID and just really demoralized me throughout the three weeks of being at home and watching my teammates get to fly over on a charter flight and everything. Just being able to just finally get over there is just awesome.”

After needing a small miracle to make it to Beijing in the first place, Dawson was greeted with another setback: His luggage hadn’t made it yet. He had fortunately packed his skinsuit and his boots in his carry-on bag, but he was still missing his blades.

“I think that was just the cherry on top of the whole COVID situation, showing up and no bags,” he said. “It was pretty crazy, and I was like, ‘All I can do is keep my mind focused on racing.’

“At first, I was freaking out. Like, OK, I don’t have my skates, but I just know that I’ve been through worse just to get to the Olympics, so I just kind of shrugged it off and kept pushing through the day. That’s all I can do to keep my spirits up, just shrug it off and say, ‘OK, well, I can still skate if I get some blades on my feet.’”

Dawson ended up borrowing skate blades from another skater and still managed to race in the 1,500-meter event. The skate situation, the jet lag and the emotional highs and lows of his efforts to make it to the Games were too much to overcome in just 12 hours, however. He finished 28th out of 29 skaters — but just getting out on the ice was a win.

“I was just very happy and grateful that I had something to skate on in the first place and I was able to skate my race,” Dawson said. “Even if it wasn’t the prettiest race I’ve ever skated, it was just awesome to get on the line at first and just skate.”

Dawson kept himself focused on the team pursuit, where the U.S. was one of the favorites after setting a world record during a World Cup stop in Salt Lake City in December. Dawson was part of that team, and he was selected to race in the Olympics as well. The team pursuit has three members on each team skate in a pack for eight laps, and the U.S. was at the forefront of a new strategy in the event.

Previously, teams would rotate which skater was at the front of the pack, but the Americans opted to keep one skater in front for the entire race and have the two skaters behind him push. The U.S. enjoyed plenty of success during the season using the strategy, and other teams were starting to catch on.

“If you looked at our race compared to a lot of people’s races, we look like we’re just one fluid motion just skating around the rink,” Dawson said. “No person peeking out, catching the wind and stuff. We pioneered that strategy and we got the world record with that strategy and everything and so people started to catch on.”

Team USA’s gold-medal hopes were dashed in the semifinals when the Russian Olympic Committee had a stellar race, smashing the Olympic record. The Americans also would have beaten the Olympic record but still finished nearly half a second behind the ROC.

“It was quite the shock to everyone, not just us,” Dawson said. “The Norwegians, who won, they were like, ‘Wow, that was a crazy race.’ The Dutch thought it was crazy, and just everyone thought it was a crazy race.”

Dawson and his teammates had another shot at a medal. It wouldn’t be gold, but if they could beat the Dutch, they would still go home with bronze. The U.S. stuck Joey Mantia in the front, and Dawson and Emery Lehman pushed their way to a medal. After everything Dawson had been through leading up to the Games, coming home with some hardware only made the whole experience sweeter.

“An Olympic medal is an Olympic medal, no matter if it’s gold, silver or bronze,” Dawson said. “Just coming home with something to show your hard work is just awesome and come home and show my parents, show my brother, show my friends and everyone that wants to see it and hold it in their hands and be in awe holding it.”

Now that he’s back home, Dawson took the medal with him to an event where he was teaching kids how to speed skate. The reactions were priceless.

“Their eyes just light up, it’s just really cool to see,” Dawson said. “It’s just awesome to kind of inspire people to keep going with what they’re doing, even if it’s work, school. It’s just awesome to show people and say anything’s possible. … I never knew that I would make it to this level, and I think a lot of people will see that dreams can come true. And I think that this was ultimately my dream to become an Olympian and an Olympic medalist.”

Dawson is coming off his first full season on the World Cup circuit as well as his first appearance at the Olympics. He set several personal bests during the season, and he has his focus set on Italy in 2026, especially as an individual. Hopefully, he won’t need another mad dash to the Olympics in four years.

“It’s a dream, being this young and getting an Olympic medal, it’s just amazing,” Dawson said. “I just know that I have many more to go and to keep that momentum going forward. Especially since I missed my individual events this year, being able to have a comeback in the future and just try my best at the next Olympics and try to get more Olympics medals is just awesome.”