Carter twins create dynamic line

Jake Carter has the hot hand for the Park City Red high school hockey team, but it also helps that he has a linemate he’s known since birth.

Carter and his twin sister, Morgan, both juniors, play together on the same line. Jake Carter leads the team in goals with 11 heading into Wednesday’s game against Brighton Orange, but when he scored a hat trick against Herriman earlier in the season, Morgan Carter had assists on all three goals. When he had two more against Skyline in November, his sister was credited with an assist on one of them.

“I really can’t take all the credit because it’s really Morgan and our other linemate, Rigan (McIntosh) because they just feed me all game,” Jake Carter said. “I just sit in front of the net and shoot. I really have to give it all to them.”

“I like to watch him score,” Morgan Carter added. “His celebrations are my favorite. Our other linemate, Rigan, we both kind of just feed Jake with goals. It makes me happy because I love supporting him and I love watching him play, so it’s the best.”

The Carter twins are a valuable part of a Park City Red team that has dominated the league this season. Park City entered Wednesday’s game with a 12-1-0 record and an 11-game winning streak. The Miners have outscored their opponents 79-13 this season.

Hockey lies deep within the Carter family. The twins’ grandfather, Brian McKenzie, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 18th overall pick in the 1971 NHL Amateur Draft and also played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Indianapolis Racers in the World Hockey Association. The game was passed on through the family to today.

The family hockey tradition was always important, even if it wasn’t easy. The twins’ mother and McKenzie’s daughter, Sarah, is Canadian, and she jokes about how it’s part of holding a Canadian passport.

“They were half-Canadian, so kind of part of the passport is that you have to learn how to play,” Sarah Carter said.

But one issue has always been finding ice. The twins were born in the United Kingdom, and they’ve moved around the world because of their father’s job. But whether it was learning to play in Russia with the Canadian embassy or playing in Tokyo, hockey has continued to be a part of the family.

“In all the places that we lived, it’s been a challenge to be able to play, just because ice time is hard in the best of places, but then in some of these other countries, it was tricky,” Sarah Carter said.

When the twins were in seventh grade, it was decided that the family needed to settle down somewhere. The Carters owned a house in Park City, so that’s where they stayed.

Fast forward to this season, and both twins are enjoying breakout campaigns. Jake Carter went from scoring three points in 12 games in the regular season last year to 15 points in 13 games this year. In addition to having his sister on his line, he’s feeling more confident as a junior.

“I was always kind of nervous, and just being a sophomore, there’s seniors who were way bigger than me,” he said. “I wasn’t as confident with the puck, and I didn’t have confidence in what I was doing on the ice. Now, I kind of have more of that because I’m older, and I have a bigger position on this team than last year.”

Morgan Carter also had three points in 12 regular-season games last year and has seen her production jump to 10 points this year. More time on the ice this year has helped, but she’s also taken advantage of it.

“Last year, a lot of the seniors were decent hockey players, and this year, I think it’s more evenly distributed,” she said. “Part of the points helps with obviously Jake. We get each other assists – me more than him. It’s always fun to get points in games instead of sitting on the bench.”

Jake Carter finds some open ice and fires a shot during Park City Red’s win over East in December. Carter leads the team in goals.

David Jackson/Park Record

While putting the Carter twins on the same line has bolstered Park City’s squad this year, that hasn’t always been the case. Previous attempts to play them together ended with them yelling at each other. But now, they have each others’ backs.

“We’re with each other most hours of the day, we really get along,” Morgan Carter said. “This is why this year has gone so well for us. Not even just in hockey, but in school. We’re there for each other. We’re able to help each other with studying or homework. Even though it can get annoying sometimes, we just really don’t argue that much. That transfers onto the ice, obviously.”

As rewarding as it has felt for the twins to play and succeed together, their mother has enjoyed every second of it.

“They read each other, the confidence from their line is phenomenal,” Sarah Carter said. “That comfort and security that comes with success, too, is great. They’re just comfortable when they play, and that shows. They’re happy and they’re smiling, and you can see it through their helmets and laughing at each other. As a parent, it’s pretty awesome.”

The twins have different personalities, too. Jake Carter characterized his sister as a hard worker, while Morgan Carter says her brother likes to have fun but can crank up the intensity when he needs to.

“She always tries to do the best she can pretty much, and it doesn’t matter if that’s sports or school,” Jake Carter said. “She’s always doing that. She’s pretty strict sometimes with herself and me, but she’s really fun a lot of the time.”

“He’s a character,” Morgan Carter added. “He can get very intense and he can also have a lot of fun at the same time. So, I always love being around him. He’s just the life of the party, I don’t know how to explain it.”

The Miners are hoping to bring home another state title this year, and the Carters hope Park City will qualify for nationals again. Morgan Carter has reached out to a couple of schools for hockey and plays in club hockey tournaments for her team in St. Louis, but she thinks her future might be in track and field instead of on the ice. She finished seventh in the 100-meter event at the state championships last year.

But no matter what happens in the future, they’ll always have this season they spent together.

“They’ve sort of both grown into their own complementary personalities,” Sarah Carter said. “Watching them enjoy it together is awesome because it doesn’t happen to too many people.”

With Jake Carter’s finishing and Morgan Carter’s playmaking abilities, they’ll have plenty of memories to pass on to the next generation of hockey players in their family.