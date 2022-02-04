Casey Dawson announces he’ll miss individual Olympic events due to COVID-19 issues

Casey Dawson, pictured recently at the Park City Ice Arena, qualified for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but COVID-19 issues have delayed his arrival in China.

Park Record file photo

Park City speedskater Casey Dawson announced on Instagram that he would be unable to compete in his individual events at the Winter Olympics in Beijing due to issues stemming from a recent bout with COVID-19.

Dawson was originally slated to skate in the 5,000-meter and 1,500-meter events but has been unable to travel to Beijing. Dawson’s first event, the 5,000-meter race, is scheduled for Sunday, while the 1,500-meter event will be held on Tuesday. Matt Kooreman, long track program director for US Speedskating, told the Associated Press that they’re aiming for Dawson to arrive on Monday.

According to the Instagram post, Dawson tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and didn’t start testing negative until this past week. Dawson wrote that he tested negative twice but that the rules were changed to requiring four negative tests and that his testing site was no longer approved.

“It’s hard to … trust anyone, even people in the highest of positions, when they can’t even provide you with the correct information,” Dawson wrote. “I was lost, and am still lost, but I know none of this is in my control.”

Dawson is hoping to make it to the Games for the team pursuit, which starts on Feb. 13 with the semifinals and finals on Feb. 15. The team pursuit is seen as his best shot at a medal, as the United States is favored in that event. Dawson helped the U.S. set a world record in that event in December.

“All I can do is continue to train, and keep the dream in sight for the team pursuit,” Dawson wrote. “I am going to be stronger and more prepared than ever before, and with the team I have behind me, I know great things are to come.”