Casey Dawson announces he’ll miss individual Olympic events due to COVID-19 issues
He could still make it to Beijing for team pursuit
Park City speedskater Casey Dawson announced on Instagram that he would be unable to compete in his individual events at the Winter Olympics in Beijing due to issues stemming from a recent bout with COVID-19.
Dawson was originally slated to skate in the 5,000-meter and 1,500-meter events but has been unable to travel to Beijing. Dawson’s first event, the 5,000-meter race, is scheduled for Sunday, while the 1,500-meter event will be held on Tuesday. Matt Kooreman, long track program director for US Speedskating, told the Associated Press that they’re aiming for Dawson to arrive on Monday.
According to the Instagram post, Dawson tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and didn’t start testing negative until this past week. Dawson wrote that he tested negative twice but that the rules were changed to requiring four negative tests and that his testing site was no longer approved.
“It’s hard to … trust anyone, even people in the highest of positions, when they can’t even provide you with the correct information,” Dawson wrote. “I was lost, and am still lost, but I know none of this is in my control.”
Dawson is hoping to make it to the Games for the team pursuit, which starts on Feb. 13 with the semifinals and finals on Feb. 15. The team pursuit is seen as his best shot at a medal, as the United States is favored in that event. Dawson helped the U.S. set a world record in that event in December.
“All I can do is continue to train, and keep the dream in sight for the team pursuit,” Dawson wrote. “I am going to be stronger and more prepared than ever before, and with the team I have behind me, I know great things are to come.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Casey Dawson announces he’ll miss individual Olympic events due to COVID-19 issues
Dawson was hoping to make his Olympic debut in his individual events, but now he’s aiming to compete in the team pursuit.