Chase Beyer leads Miners in win over Green Canyon

Trailing 3-2 midway through the second quarter after giving up two goals 20 seconds apart, Park City High School’s boys lacrosse team was reeling.

The Miners had held plenty of possession up to that point, but they’d struggled to turn it into goals. Park City was coming off a tough loss to American Fork in overtime, and its attempt to redeem itself on home turf wasn’t going as planned.

But then junior Chase Beyer took over.

Beyer scored a pair of goals to help give Park City a 5-3 lead at halftime and then completed the hat trick just minutes into the second half. Beyer also had four assists on the night to pace the Miners’ offense. Park City shut out Green Canyon in the second half and scored 11 unanswered goals to come away with a 13-3 win on Wednesday.

“Beginning of the game offensively, things didn’t exactly go our way, we were getting looks, we just weren’t finishing shots,” Beyer said. “They came out with a zone (defense), which we hadn’t really seen all year. We’ve seen little glimpses of the zone, but just took a second to figure it out there. After we did, we had looks and we were cruising from there.”

Beyer currently leads the Miners’ young attack in both goals and assists, and Park City coach Michael Persky praised the junior’s play.

“He’s just incredibly poised, and he’s a great leader out there, we have a very young attack,” Persky said. “Chase provides poise and maturity and calms us down and he does the right thing when he’s supposed to.”

Wednesday’s win made it three straight games with double-digit goals for Park City after scoring just 17 in its first two. Junior Riley Mulholland scored a hat trick, and sophomore Brendan Johnson added a pair of goals in addition to Beyer’s strong performance. The Miners had eight different goal scorers.

“I think the kids believe in each other, they understand what we’re asking them to do as it relates to moving the ball and moving their feet,” Persky said. “We’re trying to maintain constant motion on offense, and when they stick to it, it works.”

It was only a matter of time for when Park City’s offense was going to reemerge given how much possession the Miners had early on. Park City controlled the ball for most of the first quarter but only produced one goal and one hit post.

“Obviously, we had a lot of shots, so we definitely can come away with more goals there,” Beyer said. “We had a lot of opportunities, it’s a matter of finishing those. I think that there’s still work to do from here, and we still can improve there as well.”

Defensively, the Miners were solid and didn’t give Green Canyon much to work with, especially in the second half. Keller Hopkins, one of only a few seniors on Park City’s roster, helped lead the defense in its second-half shutout of the Wolves.

“Really, we were just playing for our own pride,” Hopkins said. “We really left it all out there, and it shows because three points is really not a lot. We’re super hyped about that but hungry for more.”

For Park City, Wednesday’s game was an important rebound win after a narrow loss to a talented American Fork team. Persky liked how his team responded by playing a strong game at both ends of the field.

“They deserved to win today,” Persky said. “That’s what was nice. They worked for it, they worked hard in practice, they came out ready to play and I think they showed what they can do.”