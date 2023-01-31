Colby Stevenson golden again at Winter X Games

On a snowy Saturday in Aspen, Colorado, Park City freeskier Colby Stevenson added another X Games gold medal in slopestyle to his collection.

Stevenson put together two stellar runs and held on for first place, beating fellow American Mac Forehand and Norway’s Ferdinand Dahl for the gold medal. It’s Stevenson’s third X Games gold medal, and his second in slopestyle. His other gold medal was in knuckle huck, in which he came in third this year.

“This fuels the fire,” Stevenson said in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard release. “Days like this, when I go out and put down my best runs – it makes me want to keep doing it until I can’t.”

The snowy conditions made it difficult for the athletes all competition long, but Stevenson found a way to put down a couple of flashy, clean runs down the slopestyle course. Whether it was transferring from one rail to another, mixing up his spin directions on the jumps at the bottom of the course or landing the jumps cleanly, Stevenson was in control on Saturday.

“We had a really good training day a couple days ago and got our stuff in,” Stevenson said in a post-event television interview. “Coming out here, bad weather, just give it your best shot, man. It was, like, just stay in the moment and… go for it out there. It was crazy.”

While other skiers struggled to put down a clean run, Stevenson was ready to go from the get-go. He made it through the course unscathed on his first run and held on until Dahl’s second run knocked Stevenson off the top spot. Stevenson immediately responded with what held up as the winning run.

In addition to seamlessly flowing through the rail sections of the course, Stevenson showed his ability to mix things up with his jump tricks. Whether it was spinning to his left or his right or approaching a jump in switch, Stevenson kept things fresh. He saved his best for last, capping off his winning run with a double cork 1620 on the last kicker.

The snow made it difficult for the field, but Stevenson made the necessary adjustments to his run to come away with the gold medal.

“You couldn’t make any mistakes, or you wouldn’t have made the jumps,” Stevenson told The Aspen Times. “We had to dumb down our runs a little to cater to the weather. The same thing happened to us at Laax in Switzerland last week.”

Park City freeskier Alex Hall had an X Games to remember last year, winning gold in big air and bronze in slopestyle before taking home a gold medal in slopestyle at the Olympics. Hall wasn’t as fortunate this year, however. He finished seventh in both big air and slopestyle.

Freeskier Troy Podmilsak, another Park City freeskier, made his X Games debut this weekend, competing in big air. Podmilsak came in sixth place.