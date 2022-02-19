Cole McDonald caps off wild stretch with Olympics appearance

United States' Cole McDonald competes in the men's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Cole McDonald has had the unique opportunity to check a few items off his bucket list since December.

First World Cup start? Check. Finish in the top five at a World Cup event? Check. Make it to the Olympics at just 18 years old? Check.

McDonald, a moguls skier from Park City, started the season on the U.S. development team, earned his way onto the World Cup circuit and qualified for the Beijing Games, all in the span of a few months. After a hectic couple of months, he only now has some time to catch his breath.

“It all happened so fast,” McDonald said. “A lot of the time, you’re not even thinking about how crazy everything is that’s going on. In the moment, I wasn’t freaking out about it or realizing how big a deal it was. Now that I look back on it, it’s a huge accomplishment that I kind of went under the radar at first.”

Much like the rest of his season, McDonald didn’t have a whole lot of time to think about what was in front of him as he stood at the top of the moguls course at Genting Snow Park in China. He was the third skier in the start list for qualifying and put together the best run that he could. It was one of the slower runs at 25.41 seconds, but he made up for it with quality turns and a couple of big jumps and flashy tricks. He had to wait to see if it would hold up, but his score of 76.27 ended up as the fifth-highest mark, automatically qualifying him for the finals.

“Overall, I was pretty happy with the run, that I put down my first Olympic run with no problem, really,” he said. “After the qualifying round was over and I was still sitting in fifth place, it was pretty insane thinking that I really had a shot at a medal there.”

Unfortunately for him, his dreams of an Olympic medal ended in the next run. His 75.78 saw him miss the next round by just a couple of spots, and he had to settle for 14th. Looking back, he has no regrets.

“I’m glad that I didn’t have, like, a really bad mistake that really ruined it for me,” he said. “I had just a little, tiny little mistake, and the judges were picking and choosing what they wanted to deduct points on, and they really crushed me for it. Overall, the rest of the run, I was super happy with it, there was not much else I could do in the moment.”

McDonald did his best to make the most of his trip to the Games and soak it all in, despite it not being a “normal” Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. He made sure to attend the opening ceremony, which was sandwiched between the qualifying and finals runs for men’s moguls.

“There’s so much buildup, we’re all just waiting to get in to have our turn to go walk out,” McDonald said. “Once we finally did, everyone went crazy. I literally got goosebumps down my spine and it was such a big stadium and it was a really awesome kind of moment.”

McDonald also did what dozens of other Olympians do and met other athletes from around the world and trade pins. Having elements of the typical Olympics experience is what made the whole event unforgettable.

His mom, Hong McDonald, watched from home in Park City, while his dad, Scott McDonald, was in Seattle. It’s been a stressful ride for his parents as Cole earned his World Cup starts and soon became one of the country’s top moguls skiers. Watching him compete at the Olympics from the other side of the world wasn’t easy, but they also knew they were watching their son’s Olympic dreams come true in real time.

“I think it was the experience of a lifetime for him and to watch him have the privilege to do all of this,” Scott said. “To basically have this unique opportunity and a privilege to go over there and do what he was able to do, which really came through a lot of hard work on his part.”

For Hong, it was a thrill to watch Cole’s qualifying run and know that he put together one really solid performance on the world’s biggest stage.

“After he ran his first run, I knew it was smooth sailing after that,” she said. “Because it’s all fun, and he’s made it to the Olympics, he’s made his run. He has some natural ability, and he’s trained a lot, so all he had to do was run the next run, and that’s how it is with all of his competitions.”

Cole is back home for some time off before the World Cup is back in action, and he has one more item that he could check off his bucket list: winning the Rookie of the Year title. Fellow Parkite and longtime friend Nick Page won it last year, and Cole’s looking to do the same. That, and he’s hoping to improve his No. 6 dual moguls ranking on the World Cup to close the season.

“(Rookie of the Year is) a big goal of mine, it’s a pretty big honor in our sport, and you can only obviously do it once in your career,” he said. “I’m always chasing Nick down, and my rule is if he did something one year, I have to do it the next year. Keeping that going, I think, would be pretty sweet.”