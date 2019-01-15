Cross-country skiers race in The Shootout at Jeremy Ranch

Saturday morning was bitterly cold at Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club's Nordic skiing course, with temperatures hovering around 1 degree Fahrenheit. That didn't deter more than 100 cross-country skiers from testing themselves at The Shootout race at Jeremy Ranch.

The interval-start race, with age groups ranging from U10 to Masters, was held on the club's 2.5K cross-country loop.

Roxanne Toly was the only competitor in the women's open division. She finished the 10K race with a time of 28 minutes, 23.8 seconds.

Brandon Brewster had the fastest time overall. He took first in the men's open division 10K with a time of 25:36.28. He was followed by Aram Hajiyan (26:08.50) and Stephen Killshaw (27:07.42).

The race bills itself as a low-pressure way for skiers to enter the racing scene, based on its interval start with racers leaving the gate every 30 seconds, as opposed to a mass start.

"They don't have to jump into a big group and have a mass start, because that seems to be very intimidating to some folks," said Todd Hageman, race director. "So we get a lot of new skiers; a lot of master's skiers out there, as well as a lot of kids. It's a more stress-free environment to try ski racing."

Winners still walked away with prizes from Rossignol, Breakfast at Danas, Park City Coffee Rosters, Toko, and Ritual Chocolate, though no one took the $200 purse that Hageman put up from his own pocket for anyone who could beat Olympic cross-country skier Taylor Fletcher's time in the FIS Continental Cup held at Jeremy Ranch in December. He crossed the finish line in 21:46.5. Even the fastest racers weren't particularly close to earning the cash.

"They were about four minutes behind Taylor on a 10k course," Hageman said.

The temperature rose throughout the day, and Hageman said the race went off without a hitch. The next edition of the race is scheduled to be held on the second weekend of 2020.

For a complete list of results go to Livelynxresults.com and look for "4th Annual Shootout at Jeremy Ranch"