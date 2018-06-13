Deer Valley and Park City Mountain resorts to open lifts for summer season

On June 15, Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort will fully open their summer lift services.

For those who have a Deer Valley season ski pass from either last season or this upcoming season, that means access to Bald Mountain, Flagstaff Mountain, and the trails to Snow Park Lodge down from Bald Eagle Mountain.

As in recent years, the resort will grant passholders access to those areas through three lifts: Silver Lake Express, Sterling Express and Ruby Express.

Parking at Snow Park is free. Due to construction, parking is very limited at Silver Lake, and there is no guest parking in the Empire area, Deer Valley spokesperson Emily Summers said, so guests will be best served parking at Snow Park. Deer Valley's summer lift tickets are $450 each, while season tickets for the upcoming winter, which include summer access for this and next summer, and an IKON pass, are $2,365. Day passes are available for different prices depending on number of runs, ranging from $12 for a single run to $48 for an adult day pass.

New trail

Deer Valley is also continuing its partnership with Gravity Logic, the trail building company that built three of Deer Valley's trails, including Tidal Wave, Holy Roller, and Tsunami.

Summers said construction has started on the yet-to-be named trail, which will run from Silver Lake area to Snow Park over a three-to-four mile intermediate flow-style run, and that it will likely finish late in the summer, though the sections of the trail will open as they are completed.

Recommended Stories For You

Twilight rides

Riders at Deer Valley will be able to ride later into the evening on each Wednesday from June 20 to Aug. 22 for the resort's Twilight Rides program. Passes for 4 to 8 p.m. rides start at $25.

Summers said the passes are geared toward people with day jobs who don't have many opportunities to ride during the week. The rides coincide with the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

"It's a nice community night," Summer said. "You can come ride a little bit and catch the tail end of the concert."

Historical walks

Hikers can participate in tours of Deer Valley's past, which are guided around significant mining artifacts and locations around the resort, each Sunday until mid-October. Tours run between 3 and 4 hours long and cover moderately strenuous terrain. Reservations are required for $10 each, and groups are limited to 40 participants. Tours leave from the Sterling Express Chair Lift at 9:30 a.m.

Enduro cup returns

The Scott Enduro Cup mountain bike race series will return to Deer Valley for the second time on Aug. 25 and 26. The event will serve as the Enduro Cup's final and most difficult stage, according to the race's website, and also serves as a qualifier for the Enduro World Series. The race costs $175 to enter and is open to both professionals and amateur riders. For more information go to endurocupmtb.com.

A note on concerts

The Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series will run concurrently with the Deer Valley Music Festival, which runs from June 30 to Aug. 11.

Both will be at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. For more information go to deervalleymusicfestival.org

Park City Mountain Resort

PCMR is scheduled to open Town Lift, Cabriolet lift, Crescent lift, Red Pine Gondola and Short Cut lift on June 15. The Frostwood Gondola is scheduled to open on July 3.

Short Cut will be used for the Zip Tour Adventure, but will no longer be available for bike haul services. Crescent lift and Red Pine Gondola will both service the park's cross-country mountain bike trails.

The Canyons Bike Park has been closed indefinitely.

Bike haul services are not included with the purchase of a winter pass, and can be purchased for the season at $100 for those over 13 years old and $45 for riders 13 and younger. Scenic rides, meant to give hikers and sightseers access to the mountain, are included with purchase of a winter season pass. Scenic day passes are $21 for children, $24 for adults.

Park City Mountain Resort declined to comment on its summer programming.

For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com.