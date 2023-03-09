Defending state champion Miners don’t want to take anything for granted heading into new season

Park City’s boys lacrosse team’s bid to repeat as state champions begins this weekend with six games in two days, and the Miners know that every season brings new challenges.

“On the back of their practice jerseys, it says “TNG” – Take Nothing for Granted,” Park City coach Michael Persky said. “Every year is a new year. We have a lot of history in Park City that preceded even way before me of good teams and good players. Every year, we start fresh. Hoping to preserve that legacy.”

The Miners’ first game on Friday against Fremont kicks off a hectic opening weekend, followed by two games on the road against Lone Peak and Bountiful on March 14 and March 17. Park City’s home opener is set for March 23 against Colorado’s Cherry Creek in a battle of two of the top lacrosse teams from their respective states. Park City is hoping its busy start to the year will allow the Miners, who have a blend of familiar faces from its title-winning team last year and new ones, to gel early on.

“That was the whole point of it, was to get these games, get some good opponents that we don’t see normally in the rest of the season, give us a chance to work out the kinks before we hit some of those usual suspects,” Persky said.

Park City is following a similar recipe from last year by fielding a team that has plenty of returning talent along with a talented group of underclassmen. The Miners lost a few key contributors from last year due to graduation and others moving away, but there’s still plenty of talent available this year.

“It’s a young team, right, we have 10 seniors, but the rest of it is really young,” Persky said. “We’ve got some guys who have been waiting a year or so to show what they can do, especially the senior class. We’ll see.”

Park City returns star senior Chase Beyer, who led the team last year with 4.2 points per game. He missed some time last year due to injury, but he still posted 38 goals and 16 assists in just 13 games.

“New year, new team, so I don’t think there’s any sort of cockiness or anything like that,” Beyer said. “I think it’s just working out here, trying to get better each day and make each other better, and that’s kind of really all we’re worried about.”

Park City’s Chase Beyer, now a senior, fires a shot around an Olympus defender and scores in last year’s state championship game.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Beyer had five goals and an assist in the 10-9 win over Olympus in the state title game last year. He’s part of an experienced, battle-tested senior class that the younger players can learn from.

“We’re all here to help each other out and help out the young guys, obviously,” Beyer said. “It’s definitely not a segregated group. We play together, we’re mixed in with drills with each other, everyone’s talking, everyone’s friends, everyone is helping each other out. The seniors really are leading the way, for sure, and helping the young guys out.”

Senior Jack McHenry also played a pivotal role in last year’s state-title run by dominating on faceoffs. McHenry led Class 5A in faceoff percentage, according to MaxPreps, including when he went 18 for 20 in the semifinals against Bountiful to help the Miners cruise to a 20-3 win. McHenry had the assist on the game-winning goal in the title game when he won the draw, raced down the field and found an open teammate to put Park City in the lead for good.

“I’m feeling really good, I think we have a really strong team,” McHenry said. “Honestly, I think we’re playing together better than we were last year at the beginning, which is great.”

“I think (faceoffs) will be huge again,” he added. “Hopefully, I can pick up from where I left off last year and just keep going from there.”

Senior Gavin Beichner is part of Park City’s defense, and he said it’s the first time he’s started the season healthy. He played in a handful of games late last season and is looking to build off last year’s defense, which allowed just over seven goals per game.

“Defense is looking good, I’d say this is our most competitive group of defenders in the past couple of years that I’ve been here,” Beichner said. “We’ve got a lot of spots, a lot of people are on the edge of starting and on the edge of sitting on the bench right now, so everybody’s working and pushing each other to get better.”

Beyer, Beichner and McHenry, along with fellow senior Brayden Beyer, make up a four-man senior captaincy for the Miners. They’ll give Park City an experienced nucleus to build its young core around.

“Gavin was a huge presence coming down the stretch last year, and this year – knock on wood – he’s been healthy for the year,” Persky said. “The captains that we have are great lacrosse players and great kids. Really good leaders, they’ve done a great job of welcoming young kids here.”

Last year’s team had the experience of a lifetime taking home a state title. The Miners obviously want to have that experience again this time around, but it’s a long road between the start of the season and the state playoffs in May.

“I think we have a target on our back right now,” McHenry said. “I think we’ve just got to keep our heads up and just move forward and just take everyone one game at a time and … keep rolling.”