Despite beginning region play 0-3, Park City is seeing progress through the losses

It’s know that Park City girls basketball team is having a tough season, so it may seem insignificant considering the Miners lost 53-25 at home last Friday against Springville. But with the season the Miners have been having, coach Brett Isaacson will look for any positives he can find — and what he saw in the second half of Friday’s game was enough to make him smile.

“Obviously the season hasn’t gone how we’ve wanted from a win-loss point of view, but I think we are a lot closer than what the scoreboards have been saying,” Isaacson said. “Every game there seems to be parts where we struggle, but then points where we put it together and fight. Once that becomes more consistent, we will start seeing the scoreboard change.”

After the Miners, who were 2-8 overall and 0-3 in Region 8 as of Tuesday morning, fell behind 16-0 after the first quarter and 31-8 at the half, they came out in the second half and began to piece parts of its game together.

Using their full-court press, the Miners forced Springville’s offense into bad shots and turnovers, in which Park City took advantage of to outscore the Red Devils 7-6 in the frame. Although the Miners were outscored 16-10 in the final frame, most of those points by Springville came toward the end.

According to Isaacson, it’s the positive parts of the game like these that he chooses to focus on when addressing the team. He understands that the Miners are already putting pressure on themselves to win, so rather than pile on, he’s talking to them about the positives and showing them that they’re closer to achieving their goals than it may feel like.

“I really think that part of our issue is that the girls just put so much pressure on themselves to succeed that they play tight and therefore struggle,” Isaacson said. “We can do all the shooting drills in the world but if they’re tight when doing them, they won’t be successful. That’s why we are thinking of trying something new, trying to get the girls to relax and enjoy the game.”

In the Springville game, seven different Miners scored, and that was without freshman Ava Kimche. That’s a big loss for Park City, as she’s led the Miners offense 10 points per game. Getting her back into the mix, which should be shortly, should help solidify the offense, and if the Miners can keep pushing on defense and causing mayhem, a breakthrough could be closer than expected.

“Coach Isaacson is really pushing us in practice to be the best we can be and I think we are getting better,” said Lauren Pederson, the lone senior on the team. “Him pushing us is the best thing we could all ask for, and it’s really helping us get better and improve. We all believe in him and in each other.”

After playing the top three teams — Maple Mountain, Salem Hills and Springville — in Region 8 in their first three region games, losing by a combined score of 212-83 the Miners finally get a break in the schedule over their next three games. Provo, Payson and Spanish Fork are a combined 9-20 overall and 1-8 in region play. If Park City is going to improve its standing, it will have to do so over the next week and a half.