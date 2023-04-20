 Despite leaps and bounds … Miners fall just short | ParkRecord.com
Despite leaps and bounds … Miners fall just short

Miners Captain Chase Beyer makes a leaping shot on goal in the first half

The Miners boys lacrosse team, who were 12-1 going into Wednesday’s game, hosted the Alta Hawks at Dozier Field. The Hawks were 6-3 — and got their seventh win by beating the Miners in overtime 12-11. Now with a 12-2 record for the season, the Miners travel to Highland on Friday to face the 2-3 Rams. Miners Captain Chase Beyer makes a leaping shot on goal in the first half.
David Jackson/Park Record

