Dew Tour results: Parkites find podiums in Breckenridge

Park City athletes featured prominently over the weekend at the Dew Tour ski and snowboard competition in Breckenridge, Colorado.

In women's ski superpipe, Parkites Devin Logan and Brita Sigourney took third and fourth. Rachel Karker of Erin, Ontario, took first (87.33), followed by Calgary-born Cassie Sharpe (84.67), then Logan (71), who took silver in halfpipe at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, and Sigourney (68.33), who took Bronze in halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Games, and sixth in halfpipe at the Sochi games.

In a press release, Logan said she found an advantage in the competition on the modified superpipe, which had features that she usually found on the slopestyle course.

"You have the natural pipe in there, but playing with the tombstones and the regular jump landings cater to a slopestyle background," she said. "I think my experience helped and we had a lot of fun. I'm stoked to land on the podium."

Park City was also well represented in the men's slopestyle competition, where former Park City High School student Alex Hall took second in the ski slopestyle competition (184), behind Evan McEachran, the Oakville, Ontario native who led the event. (187.34). Henrik Harulaut of Åre, Sweden, took third (181.67). McRae Williams, the 2017 World Champion and Park City native, took seventh (164.66).

Hall also helped Faction skis take second in the team challenge, and took first in the ski streetstyle competition, followed by Parkite Colby Stevenson in second and Alex Bellemare in third.