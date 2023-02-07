Dual moguls thrills at Deer Valley ahead of 2026 Olympics debut

Jaelin Kauf’s approach to dual moguls is simple: fly down the course as fast as possible and make her opponent try to chase her down, potentially opening the door to making a critical mistake. When you’re known for your fast skiing like Kauf is, it works.

That remained true for Kauf, who won a silver medal in Beijing, on Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort, and she made it all the way to the big final, where she lost to Perrine Laffont of France to take second place. But the head-to-head chaos and mind games of dual moguls skiing, which the International Olympic Committee last year announced would be added to the 2026 Winter Olympics, helps separate itself from the traditional moguls format.

“It’s definitely a huge mental sport,” Kauf said. “That’s such a big part of it. I think, you get down to the finals and those top handful of men and women, and everyone’s capable of being on the podium and putting down a winning run. But it’s a matter of getting in the gate and being able to do it over and over again, and that’s what gets you onto the podium at the end of the day.”

Dual moguls sees two skiers ski down the course at the same time side-by-side in a knockout format. While it may strictly look like a race to the bottom, that’s not exactly the case. Skiers are also graded on their turns as well as jumping.

Another big difference for the athletes: more runs. For example, in Thursday’s moguls event, Kauf skied in a qualifying round, then the finals and then the super final. On Saturday for dual moguls, she skied five runs, and the larger men’s field had an extra round.

On a Champion run that challenged and got the better of plenty of the world’s best skiers all week long, dual moguls was a competition not only between Kauf and her opponent, but also a battle of endurance. After beating fellow American Hannah Soar in the semifinals, Kauf was feeling the effect of several runs down Champion.

“Just in the finish area, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I am worked right now,’” Kauf said. “I was starting to cramp in my stomach and skating over to the snowmobile like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so exhausted. Pull it together for this last one. One more, leave it all out there. And then breathe and relax and the body can get some rest.’”

“But it’s exhausting,” she added. “It’s a big day out here. Skiing, I think, we had five duals and three training runs. It’s a lot. … It’s Day 5 of skiing for us this week, and it’s a lot.”

The dual moguls format also changes the dynamic from trying to beat the rest of the field to just trying to beat one other person. One doesn’t necessarily have to have the best run, one just has to put one down that’s good enough to survive and advance.

“It definitely takes a little bit of the thought out of it,” Kauf said. “It’s a little bit less trying to perfect the run. You push out, you see the other person next to you and kind of all other thoughts besides beating that person down go away.”

Having another skier next to them can also push skiers to push themselves even more.

“Duals is a lot of close your eyes and just go, hope it works out and just kind of push yourself to that edge,” Soar said. “Where in singles, I think it’s a lot more really wanting that precision (and) accuracy. Where in duals, you’re a lot more willing to push it past, maybe, your realm of comfortability, and hope that you just push someone so hard next to you and you make it off the bottom air. Hopefully, they make it off, too, but just a little bit behind you.”

Even though the discipline’s Olympic debut is still three years away, it continues to take steps forward. The International Ski Federation (FIS) started awarding Crystal Globes for dual moguls last season.

Park City moguls skier Cole McDonald has noticed some changes this year in the first year of the new Olympic cycle.

“It is really crazy – people are starting to really specialize in dual moguls,” he said. “I’m still focusing on single moguls, and I definitely need a little bit more work on my duels nowadays. People are starting to put more on the line. It’s really fun just to see the development of (dual moguls).”

McDonald turns 20 next month, putting him in the prime of his career three years from now. The Parkite went to the Olympics last year, and he’s excited about the possibility of having another event to compete in.

“After I went to the Olympics last year, I wish I had one more opportunity to go ski duals,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be really exciting with duals because anything can happen in dual moguls.”