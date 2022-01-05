Duke Gordon, a ‘breath of fresh air,’ provides spark for Miners

Sophomore Duke Gordon had just finished up playing for Park City’s JV boys basketball team when he was called into action for the varsity team. Gordon was not only joining a team of what is normally composed of juniors and seniors, but he and the Miners were going up against Olympus, one of the top teams in the state.

Ultimately, a shorthanded Miners team missing a pair of starters in Sebastian Wolf and Dylan Listner couldn’t keep up with the Titans in an 82-40 loss on Tuesday night. But Gordon gave the Miners a spark and kept them in the game in the early going. He finished the night with a team-high 18 points.

“Because of our roster situation, we had to put some young guys in, Duke being one of them, who’s seen a little bit of varsity time,” Miners coach Thomas Purcell said. “You get to see kids that have a little bit of fight in them. That’s great to see, a little bit of hunger.”

Park City trailed 20-10 at the end of the first quarter, and Gordon accounted for all 10 of the Miners’ points. He knocked down a 3-pointer to get Park City on the scoreboard and later made a tough basket, drew the foul and then sank the ensuing free throw.

“I just felt like it was just coming right to me,” Gordon said. “I hit that first 3, and then after that, I knew that I’m going to have a good game and try to get the team back into this when we were down like 6-0 at the start.”

Gordon was held off the scoresheet in the second quarter, and the Miners let the game get away from them at that point. Olympus opened the second quarter with a 19-0 run and held Park City to just seven points to take a 44-17 halftime lead. The Miners were outsized and outmatched, especially by Olympus’ 6-foot-8 Jack Wistrcill, who had 25 points and plenty of rebounds.

Gordon did a little bit of everything for the Miners on Tuesday night between scoring and pulling down rebounds for an undersized Park City squad. He even took a charge to draw an offensive foul despite Park City trailing by 42 points.

“He was fantastic, a breath of fresh air when we literally had no other way of scoring, we could not score the ball at all,” Purcell said. “He comes in, hits a 3, it was definitely a breath of fresh air. I think he’s got a bright future, and I think the fact that he wasn’t stunned and intimidated going into this game says a lot about him and his confidence and his abilities.”

It was a tough night for Park City offensively, as the Miners had just two scorers apart from Gordon: Cutter LaPine and Luke Varechok. Varechok scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to help Park City play an even 17-17 fourth despite the game being well out of hand.

The bright spot for Park City on a disappointing night like Tuesday is that it let younger players like Gordon gain some valuable experience. The possibility of an upstart younger player like Gordon potentially cracking the varsity roster also forces competition and motivates others to improve to keep their spots. Purcell thinks that Gordon could factor into the Miners’ plans not just in the future, but in the present.

“I keep telling these guys to be excited for opportunities,” Purcell said. “Opportunities are rare and need to be taken advantage of, so he’s got a big opportunity in front of him.”