Enduro Cup champ isn’t quitting his day job

Chris Boice won the Scott Enduro Cup's five-stop series, which culminated with a stage at Deer Valley, where he took second on Saturday and Sunday, but the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based cyclist isn't letting it go to his head.

The 34-year old said he wished he had taken first in one of the stages, but said compared with a field stacked with talent, including Sunday's stage winner, Cody Kelly, and Enduro World Champion Richie Rude, who raced in a previous stage, he was just happy to be anywhere near the podium.

"I work a day job, you know?" he said. "This is not full time."

Boice works as a trainer to pay the bills, and says a small but dedicated group of sponsors helps make competitive racing possible for him.

Not that he's in it for the money, or glory or the thrill of competing. He's in it for the people.

"It wasn't really the racing itself that inspired me," he said of his origins in mountain biking. "It was really the community and the cycling world. I came from motocross and everyone's a little bit more stuck up and standoffish, then I went to a mountain bike race and everyone was there to help me.

"It didn't matter what I needed, someone had it," he added. "It didn't matter what I didn't know, someone was willing to lend me the advice. So, for me, (the community's) everything."

He said he keeps racing the Scott Enduro Cup because the race harnesses the laid-back culture that got him into the sport.

He's also good at it.

During the weekend's Deer Valley stop, Boice won one of the stages and stayed close to the front of the pack throughout, though Kelly was pulling away from the rest of the competition. On Sunday, Boice said he got lucky and eked out a win over Parker Degray in the day's final stage to win by .4 seconds.

While many think of Fire Swamp, one of the experts-only trails at Deer Valley, as the race's most challenging section, Boice said he was most concerned during rides on TG and Corvair, where racers slip between trees at high speeds.

"You're going 30 miles an hour, so you could definitely just lose a finger," he said.

Boice's second-place finish in the Deer Valley race meant he won't earn an invitation to the Enduro World Series. That privilege went to Kelly, who races on the EWS for his regular season.

But Boice wasn't too upset about it.

"I've raced EWS, and I can throw down a good stage finish, but I mean, I'm 34 years old, I don't want to race bikes as my only job," he said. "There's a handful of people in the world that it's realistic for, and that time for me has come and gone, and I'm happy with that. My main objective is to be a part of the community and to inspire other young racers like Teddy (Jaramillo), who got his first podium today, to achieve more."

Kelly will travel to the EWS' next stage in Spain in September while Boice calls it a season.

His racing plans for fall are simple: "Go home, go back to work; ride my bike for fun," he said.