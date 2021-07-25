Extreme Cup returns to Park City

The Park City Extreme Cup returns on July 29. The tournament will host 461 teams, including 29 from Park City.

Park Record file photo

After a year off, the Park City Extreme Cup will be back in full force this year as 29 Park City teams look to prove themselves against in-state and out-of-state competition.

A total of 461 teams will be competing in this year’s Extreme Cup across 16 venues and 44 fields from July 29 through July 31. Teams will be playing at fields all over Park City as well as at venues in Oakley, Kamas, Francis and Heber. In addition to the 29 Park City squads, there will also be 25 from Heber Valley United and two from South Summit Soccer Club. Divisions at this year’s Extreme Cup will range from U9 to U19 for boys and U9 to U15 for girls.

“They’re playing on their home field, surrounded by friends and family, so it’s always exciting for our teams,” said Shelley Gillwald, Park City Soccer Club’s executive director. “I think it’s nice for our teams to be hosting such a well-regarded, well-attended event. I think there’s a lot of pride surrounding the Extreme Cup and what we put on.”

The Extreme Cup comes to town shortly after Triple Crown hosted softball and baseball tournaments in Park City this month. Large youth sports tournaments continue to find a home in Park City.

“I was actually on the phone with (the Utah Department of Transportation) yesterday just kind of talking about some of the construction projects and what we can do to help mitigate that with the traffic we bring in,” Gillwald said. “Even UDOT was aware of us and our schedule and what the tournament brings with 461 teams.”

Gillwald also pointed out that the Extreme Cup is different from the Triple Crown events because of how much it benefits the community. The Extreme Cup is Park City Soccer Club’s sole fundraising event every year. Gillwald said that the tournament raises $80,000 annually and supports the club’s scholarship program.

“We annually have 70, 80 kids who are awarded needs-based scholarships and would not be able to play competitive soccer if it wasn’t for the scholarship program,” she said. “The Extreme Cup is a little different. It’s a community event put on by our community to ultimately benefit the kids in our community.”