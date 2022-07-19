Fast start boosts Red Wolves in regular-season finale

Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade took a few steps back from where the ball was spotted and looked at the net. He took a couple of strides and fired a shot toward the goal.

Soyemi-Ololade’s strike evaded the wall of defenders and nestled itself into the top-right corner of the net for the opening goal of Sunday’s match against Colorado International Soccer Academy. He celebrated with his teammates, and then Soyemi-Ololade, who is Muslim, kissed the ground in prayer.

His goal put the Park City Red Wolves, a semi-pro soccer team, in the lead just over 10 minutes into the game and propelled his team to a 4-1 win over CISA. Park City will finish the regular season as champions of the Mountain Division in back-to-back seasons and have a chance to make a deep playoff run.

“It just went in,” he said. “I didn’t expect it. It was right in the top corner. I can’t wait to watch it back.”

Soyemi-Ololade wasn’t finished, either. He cashed in again just a few minutes later to double Park City’s lead. Park City’s Dyson Clapier brought down a pass and beat the CISA defense down the right side of the field. He whipped in a cross to a wide-open Soyemi-Ololade for the game’s second goal.

“Dyson went through, just played it right across and it’s just an easy tap-in,” he said. “That’s a nice goal as well. I like tap-ins. I’m a poacher.”

He had a couple more opportunities to complete the hat trick but couldn’t come up with a third goal. Clapier made it 3-0 in the first half on a tap-in after a top-notch assist from Kurt Lehmkuhl. CISA made it 3-1 in the second half, but Park City’s Ryuya Muira added another goal for the Red Wolves in the dying moments of the game.

Kurt Lehmkuhl dribbles the ball down the field and past the defense for the Red Wolves on Sunday. Lehmkuhl registered an assist on Park City’s third goal of the game.

David Jackson/Park Record

Soyemi-Ololade had been disappointed with his goal-scoring efforts heading into Sunday’s match. His season goal total doubled after scoring a pair against CISA.

“I’ve just been thinking about doubling my tally and just helping the team,” he said. “Because I’ve missed a fair few this season. But getting those two goals is a good way for us to get going today. And it kind of set the tempo and the tone, so I was happy with that.”

Soyemi-Ololade is originally from London, and, like many players in USL League 2, playing for the Red Wolves has given him valuable playing time during the summer. Park City coach Scott Mackenzie is more than happy with what Soyemi-Ololade provides to the team.

“He’s been huge all season,” Mackenzie said. “He’s been one of our top players. He’s come in, he works his (butt) off, works very, very hard. To get two goals, I’m over the moon for him. I’m really, really over the moon for him.”

Park City wrapped up its regular-season schedule with eight wins, two losses and two draws. One of those two losses came against CISA on Friday night. CISA spent part of the game up a man, but the Red Wolves still came away with a comfortable win.

It wasn’t all that easy for Park City, either. Sunday’s match started at noon, and with temperatures in the triple digits in Salt Lake City, where the Red Wolves play, it was even hotter on the turf. Against a last-place CISA team with nothing to play for, the Red Wolves rebounded from Friday’s disappointing loss with a dominant win.

“It just shows that they’re just gritty, determined, hardworking, industrious, talented people,” Mackenzie said. “First and foremost, we talk about our identity is work hard, run hard, compete hard, and we showed that.”