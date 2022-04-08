Freshman Justus Zaino leads Park City to win over East

Park City High School freshman tennis player Justus Zaino had all of two days to prepare for his first time playing in the first singles spot, which would pair him against East’s top player.

Despite playing in lots of tournaments before Thursday’s match, Zaino had plenty of nerves. But as the match went on, he settled in and came away with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Despite the scoreline, he didn’t feel like he had his best stuff.

“It’s cool, it’s definitely an accomplishment,” Zaino said. “I was bummed out the whole time because I was, like, ‘Wow, this is really the first time anyone’s seeing me play, really, and I’m playing really bad.’

“In a tournament, it’s just you, but here, you don’t want to let your team down or the coach. But, yeah, it’s a really different feel. But I’ll get the hang out of it as the season goes (on).”

Miners coach Justin DeLong liked what he saw from his freshman in his first taste of No. 1 singles play.

“Justus is fiery, he’s a competitor, and I like that about him,” DeLong said. “He’s done really well keeping his mental game constant and not having too many ups and downs. And I think that’s important for him. And if he stays at that level, he can do some really great things this season. He can make an impact at state, and being a freshman, that’s huge.”

Park City was without its top singles player, Dominic Jamrich, on Thursday, but it didn’t matter in the end, as the Miners swept East. Coen Woolley was originally slated to play doubles but was moved to third singles, and Kaj Christensen ended up playing second singles. Jake Farnell was called up to the varsity team to play first doubles alongside Felix Schlegel and was a pleasant surprise for the Miners.

“(Jake) came into the varsity lineup from JV, and he played really well,” DeLong said. “He played better than I expected him to, he was really gelling with Felix and they looked like a really great team.”

Zaino wasn’t the only one to struggle a bit against East, as Christensen wasn’t at his sharpest in his win, either.

“Kaj and me were looking at each other, like, ‘What the heck?’” Zaino said. “We were, like, ‘Why are we playing so bad?’… There were no high-fives after we were finished, it is what it is.”

Moving forward, DeLong is hoping that Christensen will be more consistent, as DeLong knows what he’s capable of.

“Kaj didn’t play his best match, but he always seems to really fight,” DeLong said. “He never quits, so I like that about him. But we need to get him on a level where he can play his best tennis more consistently.”

DeLong will have to do some lineup shuffling in the future with Jamrich in the fold and figure out which of his four singles players will have to play doubles. It’s a nice problem to have, but solving it will involve some hard decisions.

“One of the hardest parts, I think, about coaching high school and is also one of the most fun and interesting parts also is getting to set the lineup and kind of change things around and see what works,” DeLong said. “I’m looking forward to it, but I’m also, like, ‘Wow, we just had two great doubles match wins,’ right? And now it’s, like, ‘Well, they’re probably not going to be the same lineup next match.’”