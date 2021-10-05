Girls cross-country captures region championship, boys finish 2nd

Park City's girls cross-country team poses for a picture after capturing the Region 6 championship last week. The boys team finished second behind Olympus.

Courtesy of Kaylee Hale and Truman Hansen

Park City’s cross-country teams ventured to Salt Lake City for the Region 6 championships on Thursday, and the girls team came back home with the title, while the boys finished in second place. The Miners are trending up with the state meet just three weeks away. The girls won by 22 points, and the boys trailed first-place Olympus by 28.

“We ran as well as I could have possibly hoped,” Miners coach Steve Cuttitta said. “The girls finished first, which wasn’t a surprise, but the way in which they won — and it was not really a close race — was maybe a little surprising.”

The Miners placed four runners in the top 10 of the girls race, led by runner-up Kaylee Hale. The sophomore crossed the finish line after running the 2.9-mile course in 18 minutes and 32.6 seconds, less than three seconds behind Brighton’s Caroline Rupper. Cuttitta wanted his runners to keep plenty of energy in the tank in the second half of the race instead of feeling pressured to stay at the front early, and it paid off.

“It’s always difficult with the adrenaline that’s going through when you first start, and yesterday especially, it was a weird start,” Hale said. “Kinda just got to get in the race mindset and be patient. Patience is really important to the overall performance.”

“Skyline went out really fast, they had five runners in front of us at the one-mile (mark),” Cuttitta said. “I told our team, ‘Hey, let’s be smart the first mile and we’ll race kind of the second part of the race.’ And they just really moved up.”

Senior Elena Grissom finished in fourth place, junior Ava Coccaro came in sixth and junior Hailey McGuire finished in eighth to round out the top 10 for Park City. The Miners nearly had a fifth top-10 finisher with senior Elizabeth LaBrin coming in 12th place.

“I’d say it was a pretty good race,” Grissom said. “I’ve had kind of some worse races, so I was pretty happy with the way I ran it and stuff. And the training beforehand, I was definitely thinking about just the interval workouts we’d had and how those impacted the race, and it ended up going really well.”

On the boys side, junior Chris Henry led the Miners with a sixth-place finish with a time of 16 minutes and 12 seconds. Juniors Calvin Crossland, Truman Hansen and Nicholas Johnstone were the Miners’ other three top-10 finishers in eighth, ninth and 10th place, respectively. The boys were without senior Wes Campbell due to injury.

“This team, Olympus, is definitely a top-three-or-four team in the state, and they were about 20 seconds per runner ahead of us, so that’s kind of our gap,” Cuttitta said. “I told the boys, ‘Hey, you got a month to make up 20 seconds,’ and then that puts them in that top five, six range, too.”