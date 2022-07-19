Golfer Lee Porter finishes second in return to sport

When Lee Porter arrived in Scotland earlier this month, he was there to participate in The R&A Senior Amateur Championship, his first competitive golf tournament in 18 years. Porter, a former professional golfer who previously played on the PGA Tour, didn’t have any expectations.

“Kind of figured, if I could play reasonable, I might have a chance,” he said. “But you never know because playing events here and there – club events or whatever that is – is not the same as playing a 72-hole medal play, stroke play event.”

Porter did more than just “play reasonable.” An even 70 on the fourth and final day of the competition moved him up the leaderboard and into second place. He finished seven strokes behind Mike McCoy for the win, but he’s satisfied with his return to golf.

“I’ve got some work to do on my game, but I also don’t have quite as much work to do as I thought,” Porter said. “I enjoy competing, that’s probably the biggest thing.”

Porter spent a few years on the PGA Tour in the 1990s and early 2000s and finished his career with three top-10 finishes, 11 top-25 finishes and just over $1 million in career earnings on the Tour in 185 events. He also played in the U.S. Open a couple of times. While the R&A Senior Amateur Championship might not measure up to one of the four majors, his past golf experience gave him some perspective.

“It is different going from playing in pretty important tournaments in the world of professional golf to going back and playing an amateur senior event,” he said. “But, boy, it was just a lot of fun.”

Porter considers himself a part-time Park City resident. He said May is the only month he and his wife, Michelle, haven’t experienced in Park City.

“We feel like we’re part of the community in one sense because we have made an effort and have been lucky to meet a lot of folks,” Porter said. “We’ve tried to meet as many folks as we can here and be a part of the community. While it is not our official residence, we do feel like we are residents and participate in the community.”

It turns out that Park City is a pretty good place to live for a former professional golfer.

“There’s a lot of really good golf courses here,” Porter said. “It’s really kind of amazing for a town the size of Park City to have so many, all the way down to the municipal course here. We’ve played there (and) down at Soldier Hollow, and then I’ve played Park Meadows and Jeremy Ranch. I would say probably, for a town of, what, about 7,200 people, there’s not a better place in the country for a small town with that many golf courses.”

After 18 years, what brought Porter out of retirement? The answer is Royal Dornoch Golf Club in Dornoch, Scotland, where the tournament was being held. Porter is a fan of golf course designer Donald Ross, whose designs were inspired by Royal Dornoch. So, he obtained his amateur status in May and applied.

“I was a little excited when I saw that they were having that tournament there,” Porter said. “And then, when I was able to gain entry into the tournament through their process, I was very excited to go up there. (I) figured (the) worst-case scenario is I get to play three rounds of golf on that golf course.”

Returning to competitive golf has also opened up the possibility of playing more in the future.

“Got (amateur status) with hopes of playing a couple of events a year, something just in amateur golf,” he said. “I’ve since found out that it’s almost like a regular tour. There’s a senior amateur event almost every weekend somewhere, which I don’t have interest in playing that many, but it certainly would be nice to play some events.”

Even though he finished second, the biggest highlight for Porter was being with his wife. She started golfing a couple of years ago, and he credited her for reinvigorating his love for the sport. She doubled as his caddy during the tournament.

“She pulled the pull cart and kind of kept me going in the right direction,” Porter said.

“That was just a really special event,” he added. “Whether I play well or play poorly, that just was something that we won’t be able to recreate in the future.”