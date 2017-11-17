Here’s what is going on around town in sports

Free Thanksgiving Day Workouts at the PC MARC

A special group fitness schedule will be offered all morning on Nov. 23, and will include cycling classes, step, core, WERQ, yoga, pilates and more. Free entry with a canned food donation from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop-in basketball and drop-in pickleball are also available. For details visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Thanksgiving Day Fitness Classes at the Fieldhouse

Basin Recreation is hosting a Turkey Cycle from 7-8 a.m. and Turkey Yoga from 8-9 a.m. Classes are $10 per participant or $5 with a canned goods donation. Online registration will be available on Nov. 1.

Volleyball Coach

Apex Volleyball is looking for an additional volleyball coach for the upcoming club volleyball season. Please contact apexvolleyballparkcity@gmail.com or Bobby at 937-286-0935 for more information.

Hike with Basin Rec

Basin Recreation will host the Turkey Blaster Hike on Friday, Nov. 24 to "blast away your holiday Feast," a press release stated.

The hike will start at Spring Creek Trail Head at 10 a.m. on Friday morning for a "moderate" 4.5-mile hike.

Those attending should dress warmly and bring water and a light snack. Depending on the trail conditions, boots and Yak Traks are recommended.

Dogs are welcome with a leash so long as they are cleaned up after.

Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org/guided_hikes.html#top or contact Angie Greenburg at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org for more information about free guided hikes throughout the year.

Jr. Jazz Basketball at Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation's Jr. Jazz Basketball program, in partnership with the Utah Jazz, will host evaluations on the week of Dec. 4. Register at http://www.basinrecreation.org before Dec. 4 to see which day evaluations are and to guarantee a spot and get the best rate. Divisions available for third-through-eighth-grade boys and girls. Early bird discount ends Nov. 13. Contact patrick@basinrecreation.org for more information. All players will be placed on a team and will receive a coach, uniform and ticket to a Utah Jazz game.

Basin Recreation three vs. three Basketball League

Basin Recreation is hosting a three-vs.-three adult basketball league at The Fieldhouse. Games will be 30 minutes and all teams will have two games each Tuesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. The league runs Nov. 7 through Dec. 19. Teams may have up to five players. Register as a team or sign up individually as a free agent. The league is limited to eight teams for each of the three divisions: High School (under 17 in age), Adult (40 and over) and Young Adult (18 and over). Cost is $120 per team or $35 per individual. Email Matt Strader with any questions at mstrader@basinrecreation.org or call (435) 655-0999 ext. 14.

Fieldhouse indoor pickleball league

Basin Recreation is offering pickleball league on their brand new indoor pickleball courts. So, this fall and winter the Fieldhouse will be hosting the Indoor Adult Pickleball Mixer League, where contestants play two matches a week while rotating partners throughout the season. There are two separate leagues — League 1 for leisurely recreational players and League 2 for the more advanced and competitive players. League 1 will meet up every Sunday at noon and play two 45-minute matches while League 2 will meet at 1:30 p.m. for two 45-minute matches. The programs run from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17 and will cost $40 per person.

Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org or at the Fieldhouse front desk. If you have any questions contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16.

Ski conditioning fitness program

A ski conditioning fitness program will be available at Basin Recreation's fieldhouse from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30 every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 a.m. The program is designed for safe training and teaches speed, overload, power, plyometric drills, agility/balance, and strength exercises.

Classes are sold for $100 for 10 and are pre-pay only, no drop-ins.

PC MARC birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation

Gymnastics preschool open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for pre-school open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.