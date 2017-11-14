Here’s what is going on in your outdoor recreation this week

PARK CITY GOLF COURSE

The Park City Golf Course closed on Nov. 10. For more information about next season call 435-615-5800.

SOLDIER HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

Soldier Hollow's Silver Course is still open for play through Nov. 26 weather permitting. Rates are $38 for 18 holes with a cart and $20 for nine and a cart. For more information, call 435-654-7442 or visit SoldierHollowGolf.com.

WASATCH MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE

Wasatch Mountain State Park's Lake Course is still open. Current fall rates are $38 for 18 and a cart sand $21 for nine holes and a cart. For more information, visit WasatchGolfCourse.com or call 435-654-0532.

CANYONS GOLF

Canyons Golf closed for the season on Oct. 15. For 2018 season passes call 435-615-4728. The resort plans on opening May 25.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation currently maintains over 150 miles of trail in the area. All trails are non-motorized and multi-use. For the latest updates, visit mountaintrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

Park City Mountain Resort's summer programming ended on Oct. 1. The resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 23 starting with the resort's base. Canyons is scheduled to open on Nov. 22. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort ended its summer programming on Sept. 17. The resort will open for the ski season on Dec. 2. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Solitude Mountain Resort is scheduled to open for the winter season on December 2. For season pass and ticket information, visit SolitudeMountain.com or call 801- 534-1400

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule during the summer months, maintaining over 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan your next adventure, please check out http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, please call 435-336-2247.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is still open, as is Guardsman Pass. The Mirror Lake Highway has closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.