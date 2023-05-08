Hot stuff
In just their second true home game of the season, the Park City High School Miners baseball team clobbered the Skyline Eagles on Friday
Sports
Can’t touch this
No. 27, Colton Schmidt, dives back safely to first base on a pick-off attempt.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.