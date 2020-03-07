Identical twin brothers go 1-2 for the first time atop Rev Tour slopestyle

FRISCO, Colo. As a super successful 2019-20 season nears its end for the Fagan freeski twins, Thursday in Park City may just have been the best day yet.

Even after World Cup podiums and Youth Winter Olympic wins earlier this season, Thursday was special for Deven and Kiernan Fagan because for the first time in their careers the identical twins and Frisco residents finished first and second at a major contest. At Thursday’s U.S. Revolution Tour International Ski Federation Nor-Am event at Woodward Park City in Utah, the twins competed in a 2-run final against elite skiers including American Olympic silver medalist and 2020 Dew Tour silver medalist Gus Kenworthy and stylish slopestyle specialist Quinn Wolferman, among others.

Of the 18-year-old twins, it was Deven who assumed the first-place position after the first of his two runs in the finals with a score of 90.75. Then, on his second and final run — and the final drop in of the entire contest — his twin brother Kiernan jumped him for the No. 1 spot and victory with a 92.75.

“It was super sick,” Kiernan said. “Deven and I, we were pushing each other all day, one-upping each other. It felt like a competition between he and I. Dev and I knew we had first and second if we put our runs down if we wanted to and we both did that and took it home.”

Kiernan won the competition on the strength of a run through the slopestyle course that included technical mastery of the first two rail features. On the first rail, a down-flat-down rail, Kiernan switched up, or swapped, his 450-degree rotation, altering the direction he was rotating while riding through the down-flat-down.

On the second rail, Kiernan gapped (jumped over) the flat rail above and adjacent to the down rail in what’s called a transfer rail feature. Rather than transferring from the flat rail to the down rail, Kiernan jumped over the flat rail and landed a switch (backward) 450-degree rotation, before spinning 270 degrees off of the down rail.

On the course’s two jumps, the twin brothers landed the same tricks: an unnatural (rotating the opposite way of what’s normal) double cork (twice inverted) 1260-degree rotation with a mute grab and then a switch (backward) double-cork 1080-degree rotation with a blunt, or tail, grab.

As for Deven’s run through the rails section, his twin brother commended him for his inventive take on the course, as Deven was the only skier to carve out and hit two rails within one section, the focus of which was a wide carve to a side hit to a stall before an unnatural 270 pretzel rotation off of the extra rail feature.

“My goal coming into this comp,” Deven Fagan said, “was to ski a line I was stoked on, something different than what most people were doing.”