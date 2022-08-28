Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inducts 2

The Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inducted two members during a ceremony at the Utah Olympic Park on Wednesday night.

Luke Bodensteiner, a former cross-country skier, and John Simms, an avalanche researcher, were honored during Wednesday’s induction ceremony. Bodensteiner is currently the chief of sports development and general manager of Soldier Hollow, while Simms is known for innovations that continue to save the lives of people caught in avalanches.

“I’m humbled, to be honest,” Bodensteiner said. “When you look at the people who have been inducted into this Hall of Fame, it’s actually a pretty astounding list. I definitely feel humbled, but it’s fun. It’s bringing out a lot of friends, a lot of colleagues from skiing and my time at university and U.S. Ski Team.”

“It’s a great step,” Simms added. “I’ve been very fortunate to have developed a lot of products and had a great life skiing and fishing primarily. I keep coming up with products for one business or the other, or one field or the other. My mind is just full of ideas, so that’s kind of the basis of my success, if you will. I’ve been very lucky.”

Bodensteiner is originally from West Bend, Wisconsin, and skied for the University of Utah. While with the Utes, he captured a pair of individual national titles in 1990 and 1993 and helped Utah win a team national championship in 1993. Bodensteiner was also a two-time Winter Olympian, competing for the U.S. at the 1992 and 1994 Games.

Bodensteiner had a big impact after his retirement from the sport. He served as U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s vice president of athletics and later the chief of sport. Bodensteiner helped U.S. Ski and Snowboard (then known as the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association) become one of the best teams in the world, with a personal highlight coming at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.

“The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association had set this goal of being the best in the world, and we were so far away from being that when we decided that was going to be our vision,” Bodensteiner said. “To see that vision become a reality in 2010, when we won more medals than any other national ski-and-snowboard team had won at the Olympics in history – we set the world record – that was an amazing moment, for sure.”

Simms’ biggest innovations were ski poles that could link together to probe snow after an avalanche and a collapsible shovel that could be carried in a fanny pack. Simms recognized that digging through snow with a pole or ski was futile and found a better way. He didn’t want anyone to have to feel the burden of being unable to rescue someone stuck under the snow.

“You feel so helpless if your friend, wife, girlfriend, whomever, is buried, and you’re trying to dig with the tail of a ski,” Simms said. “It’s incredibly frustrating, and it’s a very sad thing. So, carrying the shovel, which would fit in a fanny pack, saved a lot of lives and saved an awful lot of people the distress of losing a loved one or whomever.”

Simms’ inventions are still being used to save lives.

“Virtually every ski patrolman in the Mountain West is now carrying a pack with a breakdown shovel in it, and they’re using Life-Link ski poles where you can probe for the victim,” Simms said.