Ironman triathlon ‘Utah’s Toughest’ will traverse Summit County

What are you truly capable of, do you know what your limit is, and can you push past it?

Those are the questions that organizers expect racers in the inaugural Utah's Toughest race to face when they dive into the Jordanelle Reservoir on August 20 at 6 a.m.

The triathlon, sanctioned by the World Triathlon Corporation as an Ironman event, starts with a 2.4-mile swim before transitioning into a long bike ride. For 105 miles, competitors will snake around Summit County on a route that takes them down past Woodland, then back to Francis, up through Kamas and Oakley, Peoa, around to Deer Mountain before finishing the loop back at Kamas. The race then drops South to Francis before cutting east to Brighton Resort via Wasatch Mountain State Park and Guardsman Pass.

Once the racers reach Brighton, they will run 22 miles over trails, gaining 7,000 feet. Racers have until midnight to finish the race.

Race directors Ryanne and Casey Robles say this will not be a race with bells and whistles. It will be a minimalist excursion using a support crew instead of aid stations.

"You have one support person and that's your support person," Ryanne said. "There's no village."

She said the race has drawn 50 competitors to register so far, and said it is likely to draw people who have competed in Ironman triathlons in the past and who are seeking new challenges.

The race was conceived of by James Lawrence, the "Iron Cowboy" who, in 2015, completed 50 Ironman-length triathlons over 50 days in 50 states.

Casey said Lawrence devised the idea for the Utah's Toughest after competing in extreme Ironman competitions in Alaska, Ireland, Switzerland and Norway.

"When he got done he felt it was a good challenge, but he thought he wanted to be able to challenge more people locally," Casey said.

For more information on Utah's Toughest, go to ironcowboyracing.com