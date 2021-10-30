‘It hurts like a bullet’: Miners’ season comes to an emotional end against Bountiful

As the red lights of Bountiful’s football stadium flashed in the fourth quarter, signaling yet another Redhawks touchdown, Park City senior Sam Alford stood quietly on the sidelines. He didn’t put his head in his hands or rest them on top of his head out of shock. He just stood there. Alford was watching the end of his high school football career flash, like the bright red lights, before his eyes.

After both teams shook hands following No. 20 Park City’s 38-20 loss on the road to No. 4 Bountiful, the Miners all had their own way of coping with the abrupt end to their season. Some cried, some of the seniors hugged, others shook hands and took pictures. But the seniors all knew that this would be the last time they would get to play with each other, and for some, the last time they would set foot on the gridiron.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced,” said Alford, who is committed to play football at Montana. “We all became a family this season, and it’s really hard to see family go and I’m going to wish these boys the best of luck next year.

“It kills us, man. We were together, we were united, and for us to end the season this early, it hurts. It hurts like a bullet.”

Bountiful outscored Park City 31-6 through the first three quarters and held off a late rally to advance past the underdog Miners. Park City ends its first season in Class 5A with a 5-6 record, but the Miners did record the first 5A playoff win in the school’s history last week against Skyline.

“At some point, it’s going to come to an end, and you hope to be a little bit closer than we were tonight, and unfortunately we ran into a really good team,” Miners coach Josh Montzingo said. “Wish we could have been a little closer and tried to make it tip our way at the end, but we just didn’t have enough time left.”

Senior Stephen Shagen made a field goal for Park City on its opening drive, but the Miners offense sputtered until Shagen converted another field goal as time expired in the first half. Meanwhile, Park City struggled to contain Bountiful’s offense. The Redhawks scored 17 points on their first three drives and led 17-6 at halftime.

Park City’s defense had a couple of opportunities to come up with a stop on Bountiful’s opening drive of the second half, including a third-and-12 from the Redhawks’ 18-yard line. Bountiful converted on two third downs, and a Park City encroachment penalty on a fourth down deep in Park City territory kept the Redhawks’ drive alive. Junior Corbin Cottle punched it in for a touchdown a couple of plays later to extend the lead to 24-6. The Redhawks tacked on seven more on a pick-six.

In true Park City fashion, the Miners went back to work and never quit. Park City quarterback Chase Beyer scrambled for a touchdown — the Miners’ first of the game — and sophomore Blake Tabaracci exploded for an 86-yard touchdown run. The deficit was ultimately too much for Park City to overcome, but the Miners never stopped giving it their all.

“My heart breaks for those guys in this next phase, especially the seniors, but I’m proud of them,” Montzingo said. “I’m excited for them, I know that we have some great young men, they’re going to do wonderful things. And I’m excited for the young guys to come back and work hard and be ready for next year.”

As players approached Montzingo after the game in need of comforting words, wanting to express their gratitude for being their coach or just needing a warm embrace on a chilly night and a shoulder to cry on, Park City’s seniors said farewell to their high school careers. It’s no longer their team.

“(I) told them to just kind of feel this and just know that it’s not fun,” senior Carson Tabaracci said. “Love each other, just play for each other.”