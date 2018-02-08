Jaelin Kauf and Bryan Fletcher share what they love about their ski gear

While skill and athleticism is what has landed these Park City competitors on the world's biggest sports stage, we couldn't help but take a sneak peak at the equipment that will hopefully carry them to the podium. Following is an inside look at two gear kits that could make you feel like an Olympian at home.

Jaelin Kauf (Moguls):

Steamboat Springs and Park City-trained moguls skier Jaelin Kauf skis on ID One skis and Full Tilt boots, which she says are great for competing and will hopefully carry her to the podium in South Korea.

"I love my boot and ski set up," says Kauf, who earned her berth in South Korea with strong finishes in this year's Olympic qualifiers. "Mogul skis typically aren't great for the average person. They're quick and small and can be a little shaky free skiing. But ID One does have some all-mountain skis that I love, which are basically a wider mogul ski."

Her Full Tilt boots, she says, are more well-rounded.

"My boots are super-fun to free ski on," she says. "They're great for the typical skier because you can get different tongues and change around their flex."

The ski: ID One

Made in Japan, Kauf's ID One MR-SG ski is used by top mogul skiers around the world for its quick response and speed. Featuring a sandwich structure and available in three lengths (172/177/182cm), it carries a sidecut profile of 95-61-85 and comes with a solid, seamless stainless steel edge and specialized graphite base for speed. The 177cm has a turn radius of 21.4 meters.

The boot: Full Tilt

Kauf's Full Tilt First Chair 10 features the fluid, progressive flex of Full Tilt's ribbed tongue, which bends like a flexible straw, never bottoming out and providing smooth rebound, enabling a smoother, more natural linear flex from shin to toe — perfect for bashing bumps. The boots flex is rated from one to 10 (10=stiffest), controlled by the Send Knob. Lean can be adjusted on the three-piece shell from 4mm to 8mm, from an aggressive forward stance for landing switch to a more neutral lean. It also comes with an auto-locking cinch power strap, wide-track buckles, Pro Intuition Liner and shock-absorbent boot board to dampen big landings.

Bryan Fletcher (Nordic combined)

As the first U.S. Nordic combined skier to earn a berth in this year's Olympics, Bryan Fletcher skis on Atomic Redster Carbon skis and boots and Oneway poles.

"The skis are great — stable, fast and light," he says, adding he occasionally trains on such lower models as the Redster marathon skate. "For any level skier, Atomic has a ski that will work great for any condition."

He also classic trains on Atomic's new Skintec C7-C9, with built-in skin.

"It's a game changer for classic skiing at all levels," he says, also touting the company's Prolink system that allows them to be compatible with NNN bindings. "It skis as close to a race waxed classic ski as possible."

The ski: Atomic Redster S9 Carbon Skate

What makes this ski special, says Atomic, is its acceleration, thanks to its V-shaped sidecut and carbon race monocoque construction. The sidecut, which Fletcher used to earn his berth in South Korea, employs a narrow tail and wider tip to catapult skiers forward, while its featherlight Nomex construction and BI 5000 SA/WC Grinding Core race base keeps it fast in all conditions.

The boot: Atomic Redster Worldcup Skate

Atomic's top skating boot is chockfull of technology, including Custom Fit, which lets you heat the liner into a perfect foot mold; a Carbon 3D Chassis with carbon arms for torsional rigidity and power transfer; Prolink outsole for snow feel (compatible with all two-rail bindings); and a Precision Closure system, combining ratchet closure, wrapping lace and dissociated quicklace for fit and traction. "They're awesome," says Fletcher. "They're comfortable, perform well in a variety of conditions, and are warm yet breathable so you don't sweat and freeze after."

The poles: Oneway Premio HD Pole

Oneway's Premio HD pole comes with a durable, ultra high modulus carbon shaft, carbon/look grip, AV+ strap and new Premio Flash basket. "They're light and have a great swing weight," says Fletcher. "The company also offers a few different high-level options so you can select the pole that's right for you based on stiffness, performance, comfort and weight."

Eugene Buchanan is a reporter at The Steamboat Today in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The Steamboat Today is a sister paper of The Park Record.