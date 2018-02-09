JANS Masters Races results

Park City Mountain Resort hosted the JANS Masters Cup ski races on Feb. 2-4 on Payday run, starting with super-G races on Friday. Despite a slow start to training this season, the event drew a good-sized field, with Franz Fuchsberger from Colorado winning the opening race and Parkite Rich Slabinski coming back to win the second race. Dana Alexandrescu swept the ladies' races despite strong out-of-state competition.

Saturday's events featured the annual slalom race, which was ran in memory of Brett Pendleton, a long-time Masters racer. The Pendleton Cup is awarded to the fastest male and female racer in slalom regardless of age group. Summit County residents Pedro Papineau and Alexandrescu won the cup and will have their names added to the trophy.

Sunday's excellent conditions provided the ideal backdrop for the giant slalom race, where Papineau and Alexandrescu took top honors again. Following the competition, racers retired to Adolph's Restaurant where the Loritz Cup was presented to senior racers from Sun Valley, Knut Olberg and Nancy Auskleis, for their age-class modified times.

The JANS Masters Cup racing continues Feb. 16-18 at Nordic Valley for the JANS Cup Finals.