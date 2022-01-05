January sees arrival of ski mountaineering, return of Park City Town Series

Adam Loomis, who coaches at Park City Ski & Snowboard, climbs a hill while participating in ski mountaineering. The return of the Park City Town Series will also include a ski mountaineering format.

Courtesy of Pete Stoughton

The sport of ski mountaineering will receive a major boost in the Park City area with two events in January.

First, the Utah Ski Mountaineering series was slated to stop at Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday, then the return of the Park City Town series at the Utah Olympic Park later in the month will offer a separate ski mountaineering format.

Pete Stoughton, who is on the Utah Ski Mountaineering board and is the events and development coordinator at Park City Ski & Snowboard, defined ski mountaineering as “backcountry uphill travel” or a faster version of backcountry skiing. He noted that this was the first time that the ski mountaineering series is hosting an event at PCMR.

“(Park City Ski & Snowboard is) really excited to showcase some new sports that are growing,” he said. “The backcountry community is growing significantly. In fact, backcountry gear is the largest growing sector of the ski industry across all genres right now, so we’re really excited to showcase this diversity of the program that we have.”

January also marks the return of the Park City Town Series. Races will be held on Jan. 28, Feb. 11, March 4 and March 25 at UOP. After the series was absent for a few years, Stoughton is excited about bringing it back to the forefront. It also serves as a fundraiser for Park City Ski & Snowboard, which offers a ski mountaineering team among many other disciplines.

“Not only are we bringing it back, kind of an old tradition, but we’re hoping to raise some funds and promote all the different sports that we have,” Stoughton said. “It’s something that has been kind of off the table for a few years.”

The new race series will have two formats: a downhill race for alpine skiers and a ski mountaineering competition. And as Stoughton points out, it’s open to skiers of all abilities.

“It’s a pretty fun opportunity for people to be able to experience racing in a pretty casual and welcoming environment, so we hope to get as many people out there to experience what a lot of our kids are doing,” Stoughton said. “With 800-900 kids in the community in our programs, it’s kind of fun to get the parents involved.”