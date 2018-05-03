Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club’s programming named first in Utah by Best of State

Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club's golf programs were recently named the best in Utah by Best of State, an independent awards organization.

Though Jeremy Ranch has won a Best of State award previously for its fine dining, it was the first time it's won for its golf programs, which falls under the Sports & Recreation category. Head golf professional Jake Hanley, who nominated the program, said the achievement was "very exciting for the entire club."

A panel of at least eight anonymous judges independently scored each nomination in three categories — excellence in endeavors (50 percent of the score), use of innovative approaches or methods (30 percent of the score) and contribution to a better quality of life in Utah (20 percent of the score). Once those scores were taken, they were tallied and compared to other nominations.

"This process is carefully overseen by the independent certified public accounting firm Gilbert & Stewart, P.C., which collects and tabulates the scores for accuracy," according to the Best of State website.

Though Hanley didn't know exactly which parts of the program impressed the judges most, he said Jeremy Ranch's breadth of programming was likely a factor.

The club has a men's and ladies' association, both of which feature weekly sessions and a season-long league. The clubs also have social events that embrace "fun creative ideas that aren't always just golf," such as group painting nights and, in winter, nights on the golf simulator — another factor that Hanley said sets the program apart.

Recommended Stories For You

With the simulator, players can golf indoors on an AstroTurf driving green that faces a large display. Club members can also sharpen their skills in Professional Golfers' Association of America golf clinics and work through their technique under Dr. Jim Suttie, a golf coach who teaches players of varying ability, from recreational to the PGA level. Hanley described him as "a pioneer in the kinematic sequence" — which is basically the study of how the body moves during a golf swing.

Golf Digest ranked Suttie 35th-best instructor in America last October.

"His wealth of knowledge surpasses any other instructor I've been lucky enough to work with," Hanley said.

Hanley has worked for the club for 22 years and has been the head golf professional for the past seven.

"As a longtime golf pro at the club, it's fantastic to be able to have the club recognized by the state and to be able to work with such a great team on a day-to-day basis."