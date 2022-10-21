Joseph Eldridge and Mason Grover are family on and off the field

Colleen Grover feels anxious watching her son, Mason, play football. She originally didn’t want him to play and had to be talked into it. Mason Grover, a senior, is Park City’s top rusher this year, and her stress levels have been met with an overwhelming sense of pride these days.

Between a breakout year, a 7-2 record in the regular season and a home playoff game on Friday, Mason Grover and his family have had a lot to cheer for on the gridiron this season, especially after his season last year was cut short by injury after just three carries in Park City’s season opener. But it’s also been about four years since senior wide receiver Joseph Eldridge became a part of the family. Park City’s leaders in rushing and receiving yards live under the same roof.

“It feels great to have two of the star players as part of the family,” Colleen Grover said. “Luckily, they have had great seasons, so it hasn’t really been a case where one of them did great, one of them did not so great. But just that they support each other, and there’s never been any strife related to football.”

Mason Grover and Eldridge met each other growing up playing football, and they started going to school with each other in middle school. During the summer, they would hang out together at another friend’s house, go to practice and then go home.

“We were really together more than we were with our families,” Mason Grover said.

Eldridge’s parents fell on hard times, and Mason Grover received a text from Eldridge one day.

“He was just like, ‘Yo, I hate to ask, but do you mind if I could stay with you for a day or two,’” Mason Grover said. “Obviously, I said, ‘Yeah,’ and then it just kind of stuck. We just knew it was going to be a long-term thing.”

Over time, Eldridge has gone from staying on their couch to splitting a room with his teammate to having his own room. Eldridge and Mason Grover will call each other brothers. Colleen Grover said she and Dennis Huff, Mason Grover’s stepfather, have legal guardianship over Eldridge and added that it’s felt like he’s always been a part of the family.

“It was really just a very seamless transition to have Joseph join our family, and luckily he’s a really good kid,” she said. “It’s been a great decision.”

Football has always been Eldridge’s passion growing up. He started playing as soon as he was old enough, and it just clicked for him after a couple of years. Eldridge played a few different positions as a kid, like defensive end and tight end, but he’s been a star wideout in high school.

“Ever since I was little, (football’s) just stuck with me,” Eldridge said. “It’s gotten me through some hard times, it’s keeping me out of trouble. It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do, and it’s always motivated me to be a better person.”

Colleen Grover believes football also gave him a community to support him.

“These boys spend a lot of time together off the field,” she said. “They are like a family and they are a big support system, too.”

Eldridge’s MaxPreps page lists him at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds. His lanky frame, along with his verticality – Eldridge finished eighth in the high jump at the Class 5A state meet – and speed, make him the perfect go-to weapon for Park City quarterback Chase Beyer.

“He’s a tremendously skilled receiver, not to mention being so tall, long and athletic,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “(He) has big, soft hands, makes him just a weapon for anyone to have to defend. He draws so much attention, but even with double coverage, you can see him just making plays. He definitely opens up a lot for our offense.”

Both Eldridge and Mason Grover were coached by Huff growing up. While Colleen Grover didn’t really know Eldridge before he moved in, Huff felt like he had always known him.

“Joseph’s always been the receiver, top receiver, and then Mason always wanted to be a running back,” Huff said. “(Mason) really excelled starting his freshman year. We’ve always known Joseph. I’ve coached them every year since they were 8 or 9.”

During their freshman season, Mason Grover, Eldridge and their football friends would hang out at the former’s house before games.

“We would chill, play Xbox, play ‘Madden’ tournaments, we’d watch Netflix with them and then come back, slap a team,” Mason Grover said. “That was probably my favorite thing.”

This year, they’ve played a pivotal role in Park City’s offense. After injuries at the running back position, Mason Grover has had plenty of touches. He recorded 82 carries in Park City’s last three games combined heading into Friday night’s playoff game against Timpanogos. In those three games, Mason Grover has accumulated nearly 400 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s been chewing up the yards and putting it in the end zone, it’s been great,” Montzingo said. “(The last three weeks have) been everything we kind of expected him to be. I think it took him a little while to get his feet underneath him. He missed a whole year, that’s understandable. Now, I think he’s just kind of growing and blossoming into who we always knew he could be.”

Eldridge has been the team’s top receiver by far this year as well. He had a breakout year as a junior last year when he led the team in receiving yards, but he has surpassed last year’s total while scoring seven touchdowns compared to last year’s two.

When Park City faced Brighton on the road in the Miners’ biggest game of the season, the two came to play. They combined for over 300 yards and four touchdowns to help the Miners score 33 points against a tough Bengals defense. Highlights of the night included Mason Grover’s 79-yard scamper to set up a Park City touchdown and Beyer connecting with Eldridge on a flea flicker for a long score. Park City lost 47-33, but that kind of performance shows what they’re capable of.

“We both had two touchdowns – he led in receiving, I led in scoring,” Mason Grover said. “We didn’t win, that was, I think, the game where we as an offense we clicked. We both went out there and balled, and that was pretty fun.”

The following week, they walked out together on Dozier Field during Park City’s pregame ceremony on senior night. Heading into Friday’s game, the two were treasuring every second left in their senior seasons together. Colleen Grover and Huff felt the same way, too.

“The last three or four games, I don’t want it to end,” Huff said. “I really don’t. It’s been so exciting to see these guys.”

Park City seniors Joseph Eldridge (13) and Mason Grover (4) walk out together on senior night.

Park Record file photo

Mason Grover and Eldridge came into Friday night’s game with an eerily similar level of production. Eldridge had 649 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns to Mason Grover’s 675 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Whenever Park City has the ball, odds are the ball is going to either one of them.

“We’re out there together and we’re both having fun,” Mason Grover said. “If I see Joe go up, get a good ball, get a touchdown, it’s the most exciting thing ever to watch your brother score, you know? That’s always exciting. Same thing when I score a touchdown. First person I see is Joe, and I’m usually the first person he sees.”

Regardless of how or when Park City’s season ends, it’s been a special year for everyone.

“I can look back when I’m 40 years old and say we were star players and we just loved playing together,” Eldridge said. “I feel like nothing can take that away.”

Both are looking into playing football after high school, but there are no guarantees. Especially when it comes to playing together.

“It’s the last ride,” Mason Grover said. “This could be the last time playing on the field and will most likely be the last time we play on the field together, so it’s important. It’s big.”