Kennady McQueen, former North Summit hoops star, gets taste of March Madness with Utes

Former North Summit High School hoops star Kennady McQueen recently finished her sophomore season on the University of Utah women’s basketball team. McQueen and the Utes rebounded from a tough 2020-21 season to reach March Madness and deliver the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2009.

Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Henefer native and University of Utah basketball player Kennady McQueen was on a mission heading into the 2021-22 season.

McQueen, who just finished her sophomore season with the Utes, had a difficult freshman year. On the court, Utah struggled mightily against a stacked schedule that featured almost exclusively Pac-12 teams and ended the year with a dreadful 5-16 record. Away from the court, COVID-19 protocols made life more difficult and prevented McQueen and her teammates from playing in front of the crowds that she grew up being a part of.

Utah’s goal wasn’t just to avoid another miserable season. Instead, the Utes set their sights on returning to the NCAA Tournament, something the program hadn’t accomplished since 2011. That standard was established from Day 1.

“At the very beginning of the season, we had a surprise,” McQueen said. “The coaches had remodeled our practice gym, and right when you walk in a little bit, there’s all the years that Utah women’s basketball has made it to the NCAA Tournament. And there was a blank circle, and so we knew from Day 1 that was our goal, was to get back there.”

Mission accomplished.

The Utes went 21-12, made it to the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament and punched their ticket to the dance. Utah was ultimately bounced by second-seeded Texas in the Round of 32, but it was an impressive rebound for the Utes. More importantly, the Utes earned their first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2009.

“As a kid, you grow up thinking about that time and just to be on that stage,” McQueen said. “Growing up and watching that and being able to play in it was a dream come true.”

McQueen took on a much bigger role for the Utes this year, as she started in 30 games after not starting any last season. Offensively, she flourished and developed into one of the country’s top shooters from behind the arc. McQueen sunk 44.2% of her 3-point attempts this year, which was eighth in the country and the highest of any sophomore. McQueen went from averaging about five points per game last year to 9.6 this year.

The sophomore had 14 games where she scored double-digit points, and she saved some of her best basketball of the season for when the Utes needed it the most.

The Utes faced Oregon in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, and Utah had lost 13 straight games to the Ducks heading into the matchup. Utah finally exorcised their demons with an 80-73 win to advance to the championship game. McQueen played a big role in the win, compiling her first career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Kennady McQueen takes a shot during the championship game of the Pac-12 tournament against Stanford. McQueen became one of the country’s best 3-point shooters this season.

Courtesy of Utah Athletics

“A lot of our seniors and coach (Lynne Roberts), they had never beaten Oregon before, that was one team they had not checked off their list,” McQueen said. “It was such a joyful moment. What it kind of reminded me of was like high school games and winning in the state tournament. Just to finally feel that at the college level – and I thought high school was cool – and now you experience that at college.”

McQueen’s postseason heroics continued with Utah’s opening-round matchup against Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. McQueen dropped a team-high 20 points on the Razorbacks as the Utes rolled to a 92-69 win. She was unstoppable from the perimeter, making six of her nine 3-point attempts. McQueen sank four more 3-pointers against Texas in the second round, but the Utes ultimately couldn’t keep up in the 78-56 loss that ended their dream season.

“I think what’s cool about our team is that anyone can step up on any single night, so if some people aren’t hitting, that means other people are bound to get going,” McQueen said. “We’re full of great shooters, great post play. So, I think those games just happened to be my turn to take that.”

However, McQueen’s big development this year was on the defensive end. The Utes allowed about 71 points per game last season, and the coaching staff made it clear that was not acceptable. While the Utes still finished the year 280th in scoring defense with 68.2 points allowed per game, McQueen felt that she saw her defensive game grow significantly over the course of the season.

“Sophomore year, that was a main goal for me was to make a statement for myself as a defender,” McQueen said. “I think just learning offensively what we were trying to get and developing my game offensively and then just defensively falling in love with defense and making a difference there.”

McQueen improved dramatically as a rebounder, as she went from bringing down just over one rebound per game as a freshman to 3.7 per game as a sophomore, which was fifth on the team. She nearly quadrupled last year’s defensive rebound total with 81 this season. McQueen also more than doubled her steal total from her freshman year.

“My goal was, ‘OK, I want to be the person that’s stopping the other team’s best defender,’” McQueen said. “If I can do that for my team and make a really big difference on the defensive end, then, yeah, that’s what I’ll do.

“I was on the best guard every game, and there was nothing I enjoyed more than to look forward to that battle every game.”

Away from the court, McQueen finally had the opportunity to fulfill a dream of hers to run out of the tunnel at Utah’s home court and see her family cheering her on.

“That was such a big dream of mine and just to see that,” she said. “I would almost say it was like an honor to play in front of them. I don’t know, those are the people that got me to where I was and to see all of that pay off.”

It was only a couple of years ago that McQueen was dominating Class 2A basketball at North Summit High School and earning plenty of accolades. Henefer is about an hour away from Utah’s campus, but the bright lights of Division I basketball and the NCAA Tournament can make that feel like a lifetime away. McQueen is focused on becoming a more well-rounded scorer than just a 3-point specialist, continuing to improve defensively and bringing Utah back to the dance next season. But it’s difficult to not think about how far she’s come in just a couple of years.

“(I) have grandparents tell me after the season, ‘Kennady, do you realize what you’re doing? You grew up in Henefer, Utah, who would have imagined this?’” McQueen said. “I was talking with my parents, and I told them that, and they said, ‘Well, Ken, no one that knows you should be surprised by that. Like, if anyone knew how hard you worked, no one would be surprised that you’re here.

“Just to reflect and see that and actually think about that, yeah, it doesn’t happen a lot coming from where I’m from. So to be able to show that’s possible to other people is, I think, the most exciting thing.”

To McQueen, this year was just the beginning of the mission, not the end.