Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak lead The Amazing Race through Iceland

Kristi Leskinen (L) and Jen Hudak, X Games professional skiers from Phoenix and Park City, respectively, pose for a photo before the start of the 30th season of "The Amazing Race." Haduk and Leskinen finished first in Reykjavik, Iceland, the first leg of the nearly global race, which aired Wednesday, Jan. 3, on CBS.

Leskinen, 36, took silver in the 2005 Freestyle World Ski Championships in Ruka, Finland, in halfpipe. These days, she is an athlete, mentor and entrepreneur, which makes her a great match for Hudak, 30, also a halfpipe World Championships silver medalist, as well as a coach, mentor and marketing manager.

"Besides winning, I hope to reignite my inner competitor, to fight hard for something again and to work as a team toward a common goal!" Hudak's competitor profile states. "My competitive ski career ended short because of injury and I left some things on the table — I don't want to let that happen ever again!"

The next episode is scheduled to air Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m..