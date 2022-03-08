Lauren Macuga takes home bronze at junior world championships

Park City alpine skier Lauren Macuga competes in the women’s alpine combined FIS event at Aspen Highlands last year. Macuga won a bronze medal in the downhill event at this year’s junior world championships.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Park City alpine skier Lauren Macuga started her junior world championships in Panorama, Canada, on Thursday by taking home some hardware when she finished third in the downhill event.

Macuga, 19, landed on the podium with a time of 1:28.58, a quarter of a second behind winner Magdalena Egger of Austria.

“To open at Junior Worlds at Panorama Resort with a third is incredible,” Macuga said in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard release. “I knew I could put one down, but to see it in the results with all the best juniors in the world is the craziest feeling ever.”

The Parkite also competed in the super-G event on Saturday and the combined event on Sunday. Macuga came in 12th in super-G and had a DNF in combined.

Park City ski jumpers Paige Jones and Josie Johnson also competed in their sport’s junior world championships over the weekend. Johnson finished 20th, right in front of Jones in 21st. Jones and Johnson also competed in the team event along with Annika Belshaw and Alexa Brabec and finished sixth out of eight teams. Jones concluded her trip to junior worlds by helping the U.S. come in 10th out of 12 teams in the mixed team event.

Park City speedskater Casey Dawson, who helped the U.S. take bronze in the team pursuit during the Olympics, made a trip to Hamar, Norway, for the world allround championships Saturday and Sunday. Dawson finished ninth in the 1,500-meter and the 500-meter events and 11th in the 5,000-meter event to end the competition in 11th place overall.

“I wouldn’t say it was my best competition ever, but it was good experience at least,” he said. “It was my first all-round championships, so just being able to skate it was pretty cool.

“I didn’t really know what to expect because I’ve really been in team pursuit mode for the last couple months for the Olympics. So, I haven’t really focused on individual events since Olympic trials. So, I didn’t know what to expect going into this event, especially since it was my first world championships skating against some of the top guys in the world. Pretty happy with my result of 11th.”

Cross-country skier Rosie Brennan was back on the World Cup circuit on Saturday for her fourth World Cup event since the Olympics. Brennan, who was also in Norway, finished the 30-kilometer classic in seventh place to lead all American skiers. This was her second top-10 finish on the World Cup after the Olympics, as she came in eighth in a 10-kilometer classic in Lahti, Finland, on Feb. 27.

“This race was nothing like Zhangjiakou,” Brennan said about the difference between this race and the 30-kilometer event in Beijing in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard release. “It is tough to even compare the two. 30ks are always an adventure, and I am thrilled to have put together two strong ones in each technique.”

The final event on the cross-country World Cup will be next weekend in Falun, Sweden, following the cancellation of an event in Tyumen, Russia, after the FIS canceled all events in Russia for the rest of the season. Brennan sits 16th in the overall standings and ninth in the distance standings.