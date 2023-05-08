 Leapin’ lizards! | ParkRecord.com
Leapin' lizards!

Park City High School Miners boys soccer hosted the one-win Highland Rams at Dozier Field Friday evening and added to their own win record with a 4-1 victory. The Miners play East on Monday and Murray Tuesday to complete their season. Here, Miners No. 8, Evan Tsandes, takes a leaping shot on goal and scores in the first half.
David Jackson/Park Record

