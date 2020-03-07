Led by Parkites Rell Harwood and Marin Hamill, Americans dominate first three days of Rev Tour

It was quite the homecoming for 18-year-old Parkites Marin Hamill and Rell Harwood.

As members of U.S. Freeski’s rookie slopestyle team, the girls participated in the three-part Revolution Tour — which culminated in the tour’s final stop at Woodward Park City earlier this week.

“We are really excited to have Woodward here in our home town. … This has really opened up the opportunities for us to host events such as the Revolution Tour,” said Sarah Emery, event manager for U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “A lot of our athletes live and work around here so getting to stay home and compete is always something special. … And even more so knowing it’s at Woodward where they train.”

Harwood got started with a gold medal on Tuesday in the freeski big air event, finishing with 167.25 points, one point ahead of second-place finisher and fellow American Grace Henderson.

Hamill concluded her day with a bronze medal on Tuesday, finishing with 154 points on her jump.

Thursday was the opposite for Harwood and Hamill, as while they each took home medals, they swapped finishing spots.

Hamill took home gold in the freeski slopestyle event with a score of 94 points, 3.75 points ahead of Canada’s Megan Cressey in second place. Harwood took home the bronze medal with 89.75 points.

With 10 different countries represented throughout the week, Americans dominated the first three days of competition.

Apart from Harwood and Hamill, Americans took home gold medals in four of the other eight events — Japan took home the four other gold medals. Overall, Americans took home 20 of the 30 total medals with only Friday’s day of competition left to be counted.

On Monday, American Kyle Mack took home gold in the men’s snowboarding slopestyle event. Tuesday saw fellow Americans Hunter Henderson (men’s freeski big air) and Dusty Henricksen (men’s snowboarding slopestyle) also took home gold medals. Thursday had American Kiernan Fagan (men’s freeski slopestyle) also winning a gold medal.

The Rev tour is also considered a NorAm event, the steppingstone to the World Cup tour.

“For us, the athletes who are competing are those who may not be consistently making the podiums at world cup events but are considered the cream of the crops on the Nor-Am tour,” Emery said. “We expect a good showing this week.”