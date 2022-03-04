Lindsay Cunningham arrives at PCHS, ready to turn softball program around

MacLaren Tyrrell takes a lead off first base during a game last season. New coach Lindsay Cunningham's first game is scheduled for March 15.

Park Record file photo

It’s been 15 years since new Park City High School softball coach Lindsay Cunningham last coached softball, but once she got the itch again, it was hard to stay away.

Cunningham, who played college softball at the University of Arizona, made a trip to Oklahoma City last year for the Women’s College World Series. She and a group of former players were there to see if their old coach, Mike Candrea, could win a national championship in his last season. The Wildcats were bounced by Florida State, but the trip reminded her of how much she loved softball.

“The day I got back, I got a call from Tracy Fike, assistant principal at (Park City High School), asking if I would be interested in coaching softball,” Cunningham said. “I just had come back from this buzz of being in the world, and I was like, ‘You know what? Yes.’ So, my kids are a little bit older, so I thought why not now?”

Cunningham has experience coaching high school softball and summer ball before arriving at PCHS. She inherits the program after the Miners went winless in region play last year but beat Highland in the first round of the playoffs. The Miners were outscored 498-167 over the course of the season, according to MaxPreps.

But Cunningham’s early impressions of the Park City program have been fairly positive, despite the team’s lack of recent success. The Miners’ season is set to begin on March 15 against Murray.

“When we came in and all I knew about the seasons was that I looked at some records, so when I came in, I didn’t know what to expect, and I’ve been blown away by some of the players,” she said. “We have some very, very good players, so I think we have a good base, and then we have these girls that are coming in that don’t have a lot of experience, but they’re so athletic, they’re so coachable.”

Cunningham’s motto is to keep going back to the basics, regardless of how long her players have been playing softball. It’s something that dates back to her playing days in college, when practices would begin with the fundamentals.

“If we can do the little things right, then we can compete,” she said. “Kind of our mindset is that we’re just going to have great attitudes, we’re going to work really hard and we’re going to improve every day. And so, if you keep doing that, you’re going to get better, you’re going to compete more in the games and, hopefully, some of the scores that happened last year won’t happen.”

There are obstacles that Cunningham will have to navigate, like how softball hasn’t developed into a year-round sport like others in Park City or coaching a practice in a gym for the first time because of the snow on the softball field. Cunningham’s hope is that her mindset produces a competitive team that loves the game and, in turn, grows the game in town.

“I think the best way to improve a sport and kind of attract people to a new sport is if it’s known for being really, really fun and really encouraging and really positive,” she said. “Hopefully we win a couple games, but the goal really is to improve. So kind of those little victories, we’re going to celebrate along the way.”